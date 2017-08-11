5 Fall 2017 Fashion Trends to Shop Right Now

As it goes, we spend all of March and April—and sometimes even May—not-so-patiently waiting for winter to escort itself out as quickly as possible in the hopes of expediting summer weather. But as soon as we have a few 90-plus degree days in a row, we’re calling for fall. Luckily, the elusive autumnal breeze isn’t that far off, but you don’t have to wait until temps dip into the 60s to enjoy a few of next season’s most popular trends.
And no, we’re not thinking of emulating the totally out-there runway moments like head-to-toe space-age getups (lookin’ at you, Christopher Kane). Nor are we setting our sights on trends like wool fiddler hats or statement furs just yet (we’re sweating just thinking about ‘em). Instead, we’re looking toward the top fall styling ideas that you can wear now without looking like you’re so over summer.
Ahead, five fall 2017 trends that you can pull off right this second.
Circle Sunglasses
If Instagram is any indication, circle sunnies—the eyewear silhouette du jour—are about to hit peak popularity. Grab a unique pair before they sell out.
Absurda Murillo Sunglasses, $125; at Absurda
Photo:
Absurda
Circle Sunglasses
Crap Eyewear The Love Tempo Sunglasses, $62; at Azalea
Photo:
Azalea
Circle Sunglasses
Illesteva Vinyl Sunglasses, $220; at Illesteva
Photo:
Illesteva
Circle Sunglasses
Lowercase NYC Steeplechase Sunglasses in Sun Down, $299; at Lowercase
Photo:
Lowercase
Circle Sunglasses
Photo:
Free People
Sock Boots
Ah, the boot that spawned a million knockoffs. If Balenciaga's hot pink sock bootie isn't your cup of tea, try a similarly on-trend style in a more subdued color.
Balenciaga Velvet Sock Ankle Boots, $995; at Barneys New York
Photo:
Barneys New York
Sock Boots
H&M Sock-Style Pumps, $59.99; at H&M
Photo:
H&M
Sock Boots
Jimmy Choo Louella Metallic Ankle Boots, $895; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Sock Boots
Laurence Dacade Melody Stretch-Knit Boots, $940; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Sock Boots
Zara Striped High-Heel Sock Boot, $55.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
The New Wristlet
Every middle-schooler worth her salt had a Coach wristlet (or, at least, a passable fake)—but this year's iteration is less preppy and more insouciant.
Building Block Doppler Tote in Medium, $350; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
The New Wristlet
Cafuné Basket Bag in Mustard, $535; at Cafuné
Photo:
Cafuné
The New Wristlet
Freya Mini Poppy Bag in Black, $590; at Freya
Photo:
Freya
The New Wristlet
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
The New Wristlet
Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag, $175; at Parisa Wang
Photo:
Parisa Wang
Sheer
Yep: Whether you lean more Victorian or mesh, sheer is here to stay.
Off-White C/O Virgil Abloh Lace Mock Turtleneck, $695; at Barneys New York
Photo:
Barneys New York
Sheer
Veda Moore Top in Gold, $188; at Spring
Photo:
Spring
Sheer
Photo:
The Frankie Shop
Working Girl
Suits were a near-constant on the fall runways, but even if you're not into the head-to-toe look, opt for a boxy, stand-alone blazer that you can wear now with denim shorts and a tee.
Hey Jude Vintage Dusty Role Blazer, $104; at Garmentory
Photo:
Garmentory
Working Girl
Photo:
Matches Fashion
Working Girl
Topshop Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $95; at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Working Girl
DA/DA Diane Ducasse Croise Blazer, $620; at Need Supply
Photo:
Need Supply