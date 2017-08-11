5 Fall 2017 Fashion Trends to Shop Right Now

As it goes, we spend all of March and April—and sometimes even May—not-so-patiently waiting for winter to escort itself out as quickly as possible in the hopes of expediting summer weather. But as soon as we have a few 90-plus degree days in a row, we’re calling for fall. Luckily, the elusive autumnal breeze isn’t that far off, but you don’t have to wait until temps dip into the 60s to enjoy a few of next season’s most popular trends.

And no, we’re not thinking of emulating the totally out-there runway moments like head-to-toe space-age getups (lookin’ at you, Christopher Kane). Nor are we setting our sights on trends like wool fiddler hats or statement furs just yet (we’re sweating just thinking about ‘em). Instead, we’re looking toward the top fall styling ideas that you can wear now without looking like you’re so over summer.

Ahead, five fall 2017 trends that you can pull off right this second.