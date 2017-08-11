StyleCaster
5 Fall 2017 Fashion Trends to Shop Right Now

5 Fall 2017 Fashion Trends to Shop Right Now

Lauren Caruso
5 Fall 2017 Fashion Trends to Shop Right Now
Photo: Getty Images

As it goes, we spend all of March and April—and sometimes even May—not-so-patiently waiting for winter to escort itself out as quickly as possible in the hopes of expediting summer weather. But as soon as we have a few 90-plus degree days in a row, we’re calling for fall. Luckily, the elusive autumnal breeze isn’t that far off, but you don’t have to wait until temps dip into the 60s to enjoy a few of next season’s most popular trends.

And no, we’re not thinking of emulating the totally out-there runway moments like head-to-toe space-age getups (lookin’ at you, Christopher Kane). Nor are we setting our sights on trends like wool fiddler hats or statement furs just yet (we’re sweating just thinking about ‘em). Instead, we’re looking toward the top fall styling ideas that you can wear now without looking like you’re so over summer.

Ahead, five fall 2017 trends that you can pull off right this second.

1 of 25
fall trends to wear now-Absurda Murillo Sunglasses
Circle Sunglasses

If Instagram is any indication, circle sunnies—the eyewear silhouette du jour—are about to hit peak popularity. Grab a unique pair before they sell out.

Absurda Murillo Sunglasses, $125; at Absurda

 

Photo: Absurda
fall trends to wear now-Crap Eyewear The Love Tempo Sunglasses
Circle Sunglasses

Crap Eyewear The Love Tempo Sunglasses, $62; at Azalea

 

Photo: Azalea
fall trends to wear now-Illesteva Vinyl Sunglasses
Circle Sunglasses

Illesteva Vinyl Sunglasses, $220; at Illesteva

Photo: Illesteva
fall trends to wear now-Lowercase NYC Steeplechase Sunglasses in Sun Down
Circle Sunglasses

Lowercase NYC Steeplechase Sunglasses in Sun Down, $299; at Lowercase

 

Photo: Lowercase 
fall trends to wear now-Nirvana Oval Sunglasses
Circle Sunglasses

Nirvana Oval Sunglasses, $20; at Free People

 

Photo: Free People
fall trends to wear now-Balenciaga Velvet Sock Ankle Boots
Sock Boots

Ah, the boot that spawned a million knockoffs. If Balenciaga's hot pink sock bootie isn't your cup of tea, try a similarly on-trend style in a more subdued color.

Balenciaga Velvet Sock Ankle Boots, $995; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York
fall trends to wear now-H&M Sock-Style Pumps
Sock Boots

H&M Sock-Style Pumps, $59.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M
fall trends to wear now-Jimmy Choo Louella Metallic Ankle Boots
Sock Boots

Jimmy Choo Louella Metallic Ankle Boots, $895; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
fall trends to wear now-Laurence Dacade Melody Stretch-Knit Boots
Sock Boots

Laurence Dacade Melody Stretch-Knit Boots, $940; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
fall trends to wear now-Zara Striped High-Heel Sock Boot
Sock Boots

Zara Striped High-Heel Sock Boot, $55.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
fall trends to wear now-Building Block Doppler Tote in Medium
The New Wristlet

Every middle-schooler worth her salt had a Coach wristlet (or, at least, a passable fake)—but this year's iteration is less preppy and more insouciant.

Building Block Doppler Tote in Medium, $350; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
fall trends to wear now-Cafuné Basket Bag in Mustard
The New Wristlet

Cafuné Basket Bag in Mustard, $535; at Cafuné

Photo: Cafuné
fall trends to wear now-Freya Mini Poppy Hat Box in Black
The New Wristlet

Freya Mini Poppy Bag in Black, $590; at Freya

 

Photo: Freya
fall trends to wear now-Lanvin Chaine Two-Tone Bag
The New Wristlet

Lanvin Chaine Two-Tone Bag, $1,045; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
fall trends to wear now-Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag
The New Wristlet

Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag, $175; at Parisa Wang

Photo: Parisa Wang
fall trends to wear now-Off-White C/O Virgil Abloh Lace Mock Turtleneck
Sheer

Yep: Whether you lean more Victorian or mesh, sheer is here to stay.

Off-White C/O Virgil Abloh Lace Mock Turtleneck, $695; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York
fall trends to wear now-Farrow Lila Sheer Top
Sheer

Farrow Lila Sheer Top, $58; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Suppy
fall trends to wear now-Oak + Fort Dress H225
Sheer

Oak + Fort Dress H225, $58; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort
fall trends to wear now-Veda Moore Top in Gold
Sheer

Veda Moore Top in Gold, $188; at Spring

 

Photo: Spring
fall trends to wear now-White Eyelet Tank Dress
Sheer

White Eyelet Tank Dress, $128; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
fall trends to wear now-Hey Jude Vintage Dusty Role Blazer
Working Girl

Suits were a near-constant on the fall runways, but even if you're not into the head-to-toe look, opt for a boxy, stand-alone blazer that you can wear now with denim shorts and a tee.

Hey Jude Vintage Dusty Role Blazer, $104; at Garmentory

 

Photo: Garmentory
Working Girl
Working Girl

Camilla and Marc Dimmer Blazer, $549.13; at Camilla and Marc

 

Photo: Matches Fashion
fall trends to wear now-Single Breasted Khaki Blazer
Working Girl

Single Breasted Khaki Blazer, $155; at The Frankie Shop

 

fall trends to wear now-Topshop Ruched Sleeve Blazer
Working Girl

Topshop Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $95; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop
fall trends to wear now-DA/DA Diane Ducasse Croise Blazer
Working Girl

DA/DA Diane Ducasse Croise Blazer, $620; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

