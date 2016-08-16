How to Wear 7 of Fall’s Biggest Trends Right Now

We get it: It’s hella hot out. Nobody wants to hear about puffer coats and shearling boots. In the midst of a late-summer heat wave, though, it can be comforting to do a little daydreaming about the cooler season ahead—or, more to the point, about all the new clothes we’ll get to wear when the weather isn’t bringing out our inner nudists.
Fall fashion is almost upon us—just look at all the September issues hitting the stands for proof—and that means soon we’ll see a whole new slate of trends trickling down to our favorite stores and filling our Instagram feeds.
Some of the biggies you’ll recognize already—streetwear-inspired sweats; reconstructed denim—but others, like metal hardware and asymmetrical sleeves, feel especially fresh.
And sure, we could wait till after Labor Day, but why would we, when we can satiate our desire for instant gratification with a few considerations of fabric, styling, and future layering possibilities? Heavy jackets and wool dresses may not see the light of day for a while yet, but tartan mini skirts, cropped hoodies, and patched denim are perfectly suited to late summer. Ahead, shop seven of the biggest trends of Fall ’16—with pieces you can wear right this very moment.
Statement Sleeves
After years on the straight and narrow, sleeves are finally starting to show a little personality. For fall, you'll see them cinched at the cuff, flared and bell-shaped, adorned with bows, and extra-voluminous; in a lightweight material, there's no reason you can't start to incorporate the look now—especially if shoulder cutouts happen to be involved.
Jacquemus Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Statement Sleeves
New Revival White Sleeve Tie Tee, $74; at Pixie Market
Statement Sleeves
Angelay Double Ribbon Blouse, $84; at Storets
Statement Sleeves
A-Line Top with Tied Cuffs, $89; at COS
Statement Sleeves
Suno Denim Bell-Sleeve Tunic, $395; at Moda Operandi
Heavy Metal
Whatever your feelings about nipple barbells or septum rings, you have to admit a little bit of hardware goes a long way when it comes to style. Adding some to your wardrobe this season in the form of a ring-embellished top or a grommeted sweater is a low-commitment alternative to a trip to the piercing parlor.
Dion Lee Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Heavy Metal
Topshop Ring Bandage Plunge Crop Top, $45; at Nordstrom
Heavy Metal
Kindersalmon Asymmetry Skirt, $125 (was $148); at WConcept
Team Tartan
Everyone's favorite back-to-school print was as popular as ever this season, with designers like Calvin Klein, DKNY, and Acne putting plaid front and center in their fall collections. Find pieces you can wear on their own now and layer with chunky knits and turtlenecks a few months down the line.
Calvin Klein Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Team Tartan
Plaid Artiste Tunic Dress, $94.50 (was $98); at Madewell
Team Tartan
Rails Jordyn Tank, $148; at Revolve
One-Sleeve Wonder
Ready to switch things up from off-the-shoulder? Opting for an asymmetrical look is unexpected—and at least 50 percent more ventilated, making it ideal for the days when two sleeves are too damn many.
Rodarte Fall 2016
ImaxTree
One-Sleeve Wonder
Orange Knitted Top with One Sleeve, $389; at Marques Almeida
One-Sleeve Wonder
Adel Sweater Dress, $148 (was $295); at Behno
One-Sleeve Wonder
Jaded x Granted One-Sleeve High-Neck Ribbed Body, $57; at ASOS
One-Sleeve Wonder
Adel Top, $89; at Loéil
One-Sleeve Wonder
Cushnie Et Ochs One-Sleeve Knit Top, $695; at Shopbop
Fall Florals
Darker, moodier, and sometimes a little more grunge than their summery counterparts, autumn's floral prints pair well with a white tee and slide sandals now, and a leather jacket and chunky-heel boots later.
Rochas Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Fall Florals
Tanya Taylor Stasha Printed Leather Skirt, $695; at Intermix
Fall Florals
Alice & You Floral Printed Cami Dress, $62; at ASOS
Fall Florals
Keepsake Up for Air Mini Dress, $190; at BNKR
Reconstructed Denim
The wardrobe staple is a designer's playground right now, with jeans patched together and transformed into something totally new—and refreshingly wearable.
Tome Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Reconstructed Denim
Regular Low Cropped Jeans, $39.99; at H&M
Reconstructed Denim
Denim Patchwork Shift Dress, $226 (was $564); at Assembly New York
Reconstructed Denim
Sacai Flared Denim Skirt, $565; at Net-A-Porter
Reconstructed Denim
Mom Fit Jeans with Side Stripes, $49.90; at Zara
Streetwear Sweats
We haven't seen the last of the fashion hoodie—from no-frills Champion to big-ticket Vetements, the year's comfiest trend is here to stay (which is really just an added bonus, since we'd be wearing them on chillier summer nights anyways).
Alexander Wang Fall 2016
ImaxTree
Streetwear Sweats
Airtex Colorblock Joggers, $52; at Topshop
Streetwear Sweats
Vetements May the Bridges I Burn Light the Way Hoodie, $1,210; at Ssense
Streetwear Sweats
Adidas Originals Supergirl Track Pants, $60; at Bloomingdale's