How to Wear 7 of Fall’s Biggest Trends Right Now

We get it: It’s hella hot out. Nobody wants to hear about puffer coats and shearling boots. In the midst of a late-summer heat wave, though, it can be comforting to do a little daydreaming about the cooler season ahead—or, more to the point, about all the new clothes we’ll get to wear when the weather isn’t bringing out our inner nudists.

Fall fashion is almost upon us—just look at all the September issues hitting the stands for proof—and that means soon we’ll see a whole new slate of trends trickling down to our favorite stores and filling our Instagram feeds.

Some of the biggies you’ll recognize already—streetwear-inspired sweats; reconstructed denim—but others, like metal hardware and asymmetrical sleeves, feel especially fresh.

And sure, we could wait till after Labor Day, but why would we, when we can satiate our desire for instant gratification with a few considerations of fabric, styling, and future layering possibilities? Heavy jackets and wool dresses may not see the light of day for a while yet, but tartan mini skirts, cropped hoodies, and patched denim are perfectly suited to late summer. Ahead, shop seven of the biggest trends of Fall ’16—with pieces you can wear right this very moment.