How to Wear 7 of Fall’s Biggest Trends Right Now

We get it: It’s hella hot out. Nobody wants to hear about puffer coats and shearling boots. In the midst of a late-summer heat wave, though, it can be comforting to do a little daydreaming about the cooler season ahead—or, more to the point, about all the new clothes we’ll get to wear when the weather isn’t bringing out our inner nudists.

Fall fashion is almost upon us—just look at all the September issues hitting the stands for proof—and that means soon we’ll see a whole new slate of trends trickling down to our favorite stores and filling our Instagram feeds.

Some of the biggies you’ll recognize already—streetwear-inspired sweats; reconstructed denim—but others, like metal hardware and asymmetrical sleeves, feel especially fresh.

And sure, we could wait till after Labor Day, but why would we, when we can satiate our desire for instant gratification with a few considerations of fabric, styling, and future layering possibilities? Heavy jackets and wool dresses may not see the light of day for a while yet, but tartan mini skirts, cropped hoodies, and patched denim are perfectly suited to late summer. Ahead, shop seven of the biggest trends of Fall ’16—with pieces you can wear right this very moment.

Statement Sleeves

After years on the straight and narrow, sleeves are finally starting to show a little personality. For fall, you'll see them cinched at the cuff, flared and bell-shaped, adorned with bows, and extra-voluminous; in a lightweight material, there's no reason you can't start to incorporate the look now—especially if shoulder cutouts happen to be involved.

Jacquemus Fall 2016

New Revival White Sleeve Tie Tee, $74; at Pixie Market

Angelay Double Ribbon Blouse, $84; at Storets

A-Line Top with Tied Cuffs, $89; at COS

Toit Volant Mira Dress, $128; at Need Supply Co.

Suno Denim Bell-Sleeve Tunic, $395; at Moda Operandi

Heavy Metal

Whatever your feelings about nipple barbells or septum rings, you have to admit a little bit of hardware goes a long way when it comes to style. Adding some to your wardrobe this season in the form of a ring-embellished top or a grommeted sweater is a low-commitment alternative to a trip to the piercing parlor.

Dion Lee Fall 2016

Topshop Ring Bandage Plunge Crop Top, $45; at Nordstrom

Abel Vest, $125; at Style Mafia

Kai Side-Tie Sweatshirt, $199; at Are You Am I

Kindersalmon Asymmetry Skirt, $125 (was $148); at WConcept

Public School Jilly Blazer, $795; at Grethen House

Team Tartan

Everyone's favorite back-to-school print was as popular as ever this season, with designers like Calvin Klein, DKNY, and Acne putting plaid front and center in their fall collections. Find pieces you can wear on their own now and layer with chunky knits and turtlenecks a few months down the line.

Calvin Klein Fall 2016

Prisca Modern Skirt, $420; at Acne Studios

Plaid Artiste Tunic Dress, $94.50 (was $98); at Madewell

Fringe Tissue Hem Skirt, $89; at Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Rails Jordyn Tank, $148; at Revolve

Public School Daya Tank, $295; at Grethen House

One-Sleeve Wonder

Ready to switch things up from off-the-shoulder? Opting for an asymmetrical look is unexpected—and at least 50 percent more ventilated, making it ideal for the days when two sleeves are too damn many.

Rodarte Fall 2016

Orange Knitted Top with One Sleeve, $389; at Marques Almeida

Adel Sweater Dress, $148 (was $295); at Behno

Jaded x Granted One-Sleeve High-Neck Ribbed Body, $57; at ASOS

Adel Top, $89; at Loéil

Cushnie Et Ochs One-Sleeve Knit Top, $695; at Shopbop

Fall Florals

Darker, moodier, and sometimes a little more grunge than their summery counterparts, autumn's floral prints pair well with a white tee and slide sandals now, and a leather jacket and chunky-heel boots later.

Rochas Fall 2016

Tanya Taylor Stasha Printed Leather Skirt, $695; at Intermix

Alice & You Floral Printed Cami Dress, $62; at ASOS

Noelle Midi Dress, $138; at Endless Summer

Keepsake Up for Air Mini Dress, $190; at BNKR

Reconstructed Denim

The wardrobe staple is a designer's playground right now, with jeans patched together and transformed into something totally new—and refreshingly wearable.

Tome Fall 2016

Regular Low Cropped Jeans, $39.99; at H&M

Denim Patchwork Shift Dress, $226 (was $564); at Assembly New York

Sacai Flared Denim Skirt, $565; at Net-A-Porter

Mom Fit Jeans with Side Stripes, $49.90; at Zara

Streetwear Sweats

We haven't seen the last of the fashion hoodie—from no-frills Champion to big-ticket Vetements, the year's comfiest trend is here to stay (which is really just an added bonus, since we'd be wearing them on chillier summer nights anyways).

Alexander Wang Fall 2016

Token Cotton Mosco Hoodie, $124; at Assembly New York

Crop Turtleneck Sweat, $140; at Daniel Patrick

Airtex Colorblock Joggers, $52; at Topshop

Vetements May the Bridges I Burn Light the Way Hoodie, $1,210; at Ssense

Adidas Originals Supergirl Track Pants, $60; at Bloomingdale's

