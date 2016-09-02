Fall Wish Lists: What 8 STYLECASTER Editors Are Dying to Buy This Season

Scroll To See More Images

If you haven’t caught the shopping bug for the coming season already, well, you must have a stronger immune system than us, because our office is already itching to take home some of the nubby sweaters, leather jackets, and sturdy suede boots that are calling out to us from open browser tabs and newly-autumnal store windows.

Fall fashion is, perhaps, the only balm against the sad facts of shorter days, cooler temperatures, and fewer late nights on rooftops and in friends’ backyards (unless, I suppose, you happen to be a pumpkin spice latté fangirl). So, to make the transition just a little bit easier—and hopefully inspire your own shopping lists for the season ahead, we’ve put together our own personal mood boards for the coming months. Here’s what eight of our editors have their eyes on—or, in some cases, have already bought and are just waiting for the weather to cooperate.

(Clockwise L–R)

Last year, I bought The Robe in Gray and basically wore it in some capacity every day. Now, I have grand visions of how the camel one will look with the Loeffler Randall booties below.

The Robe in Camel, $585; at AYR

I bought this for the summer, but can’t wait to wear it layered atop turtlenecks come fall.

Silk Cami, $135; at Cuyana

Do you know how hard it is for me to look at these every day and not buy them? They even have my size!

Rachel Comey Bishop Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans, $207; at Matches Fashion

I’m a huge fan of wearing white in seasons that aren’t summer. This wide-leg pair fits the bill.

Saint x Sinner The Label Love Light Pants White, $79.95; at Tictail

Last week, I walked into Jin Soon salon in NYC to chat with Ms. Soon herself, but all she could focus on was this bag. Before I could even interview her, we looked it up on her iPad and ordered it for her together.

East-West Transport Tote, $178; at Madewell

I’ve had my eye on these booties for far too long. This year, they’re mine.

Loeffler Randall Greer Boot, $395; at Need Supply Co.

I don’t wear much (any) color, but this floral dress from Reformation would be a perfect layering piece for fall.

Doris Dress, $178; at Reformation

I have a tiny torso, so regular shirts often look stifling on me. This cropped version looks like it would be super flattering.

White Benet Blouse, $198; at Totokaelo

(Clockwise L–R)

I have these in black, but I think I need gold too.

Retrosuperfuture x Slam Jam Tuttolente Classic Sunglasses, $295; at Retrosuperfuture



Warm and easy to walk in!

Liv Tyler Hepworth Knee-High Boots, $995; at Belstaff

Floral dresses are my weakness. Great for warm fall days as is, and with tights when it’s cool.

Dahlia Mini Dress, $565; at Lover

I probably can’t afford it, but I want it anyway. Gold rings are my weakness.

Eva Fehren Rose-Gold Kissing Claw Ring, $1,790; at Twist

Because VELVET!

Velvet Leggings, $22.90; at Zara

I’ve been carrying backpacks for my laptop and I lovveeeee camo.

Axis Block I, $190; at Bravo

I don’t wear a ton of fragrance in the summer (too sketchy on the subway) but I think this one will be perfect for fall.

Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum, $150; at Net-A-Porter

I have three leather jackets but who’s counting! This one is a nice length.

Long Leather-Effect Jacket, $99.90; at Zara

(Clockwise L–R)

I own at least three sleeveless sweaters from Aritzia—they’re the ideal piece to throw over a turtleneck on lazy winter mornings—and this one I know I’ll wear on its own even before it starts to get cold cold.

Wilfred Crop Durandal Sweater, $110; at Aritzia

Mismatched, mixed-media earrings were everywhere at the Fall 2016 shows, and I’ve been on the lookout for a great pair ever since. These ones, by NY-based jewelry line Mounser, are pretty close to perfect.

Corona Asymmetric Earring, $175; at Mounser

Personal challenge to myself: style these in a way such that I do not look like an overgrown toddler. I’m thinking a leather jacket will help.

Denim Overall, $73; at ASOS

I’ve been wearing my Fenty x Puma furry slides all summer, so for fall, I think I’ll upgrade to this grown-up, high-heel take on the fluffy shoe.

Nicolette High-Heel Sandal, $450; at Loeffler Randall

I love a good pair of fancy pants, and I plan to wear these with a black sweater and loafers every day of the week.

Pleated Trouser, $60; at Topshop

(Clockwise L–R)

I don’t have any place to wear this, but I’ll figure that out after I buy it because it’s so, so pretty. And I don’t own any pep-hem pieces so technically, I need this.

Geo Lace Midi Pencil Skirt, $97; at ASOS

I wear booties almost exclusively during the fall and can already see myself hitting the streets in these. The studs are everything.

Rebecca Minkoff Sierra Stud Bootie, $194.95; at Nordstrom

These are a “wish list” find. Diamond earrings are a big purchase that I don’t see myself making in the foreseeable future, but if and when I ever do get a pair, I’ll likely be going with these cool, luxe-yet-understated beauties.

Baguette Diamond Earrings, $450; at Vrai & Oro

I’ve yet to hop on the pajama-dressing trend, but this shirt may inspire me to do so. It looks so comfortable, and the buttons at the shoulder are a great touch.

Rama Pajama Shirt, $42; at Loéil

When worn with a jacket, crop tops are totally practical for fall, right? Regardless, that cut-out back? I need this.

Jonathan Simkhai Shredded Linen-Blend Cut-Out Knit, $79 (was $295); at Intermix

Another “wish list” item. A girl can dream, right?

Ruf Bonded Moto, $685; at The Arrivals

(Clockwise L–R)

Brooklyn-based Mociun, which makes the best jewelry, stocks this gorgeous and dainty hexagon ring—the two adjectives I aspire to ascribe to all of my bling.

Mini-Hex Ring, $230; at Mociun

When I was in Paris recently, I finally bought the perfect cat-eye sunglasses in brown tortoiseshell, from the French answer to Warby Parker, called Jimmy Fairly. I’ll be wearing them all fall (and forever).

Passione Sunglasses, $110; at Jimmy Fairly

Baggu has the best leather goods, and they just released their classic bucket bag in a color they call “Stone,” which I’ve decided I need.

Drawstring Purse, $140; at Baggu

I adore everything about the outwear company The Arrivals, and this matte black leather jacket is absolutely amazing.

Wren Modular Matte Leather Jacket, $585; at The Arrivals

I love sneakers (honestly, it’s a bit of a problem), and I’m really feeling the colors of these Nike Flyknits for fall.

Roshe Flyknit, $120; at Nike

These may be known as “The Perfect Summer Jean,” but don’t let the name fool you—I lived in these all summer, and I plan to continue to do so all fall, with chunky turtlenecks and my trusty camo jacket.

The Perfect Summer Jean, $115; at Madewell

This wrap dress is actually called “The Autumn Dress.“ Could it be any more perfect?

The Autumn Dress, $220; at Christy Dawn

(Clockwise L–R)

This bomber will add a bit of cool toughness to anything I throw it over: dresses, skirts, basic black jeans and a tee.

Classic Bomber Jacket, $145; at & Other Stories

Stripes are my kryptonite, and even though I own way too many shirts in the nautical pattern, I can’t resist springing for a top from the OG: French brand Saint James.

Saint James Unisex Meridien II Nautical T-Shirt, $95; at J.Crew

Cuyana’s sleek leather work satchel comes out on September 14, and I basically have it marked on my calendar—this beautiful bag has pockets for everything, including a laptop, yet it’s not unwieldy to carry around.

The Work Satchel, $395; at Cuyana

These cap-toe block heels are dead ringers for *those* Chanel slingbacks, and I just know I’ll absolutely wear them into the ground.

Mid-Heel Shoes with Contrasting Toe Caps, $39.90; at Zara

Ah, leather weather. This wrap mini skirt is a fun new way to wear everyone’s favorite autumnal fabric.

Wilfred Free Spurlock Skirt, $115; at Aritzia

I’ve been seeing Cluse’s minimalist watches all over Instagram, and this muted rose-gold version is particularly calling my name.

Cluse La Bohème Leather-Strap Watch, $99; at Nordstrom

(Clockwise L–R)

I love a fall hat. This floppy brim fedora is definitely on my list.

Rag & Bone Floppy Brim Fedora, $195; at Shopbop

I already own two pairs of Rag & Bone Newbury booties, and they’re worn to the bone since they’re comfy as hell and go with everything. I’d love to add these warm grey suede ones to my collection.

Classic Newbury, $495; at Rag & Bone

For a much-needed shot of color in all my black and neutral outfits.

Kerry Eden Scarf, $198; at Zadig & Voltaire

It’ll be time to replace my current black leather jacket soonish, and I’ve got my eye on this chic AllSaints biker one.

Gidley Leather Biker Jacket, $650; at AllSaints

Every fall, I re-up on oversized sweaters for warding off the New York winter. This boxy white one is perfect for layering.

Saidy Wool Sweater, $310; at AllSaints

Leather skinny leggings never go out of style. I need a new pair, and these cropped ones are ideal.

Frame Le Skinny De Jeanne Pants, $950; at Shopbop

(Clockwise L–R)

My going-out style is essentially legs covered, arms out, so I’m all about this sleek cut-out jumpsuit that can be dressed up with a blazer or down with Keds and a moto jacket.

X Naven Twins Wow Factor Jumpsuit, $190; at Revolve

I’m obsessed with the clean lines of this bag—it would definitely help give some structure to bulky sweaters and jackets. Maybe one day I’ll stop staring at it and just buy it!

Prism Grand, $595; at OAD New York

Anyone who’s ever worn a shirt dress knows how versatile it is: belt it, throw a leather bomber over it, pair it with thick tights and knee-high boots, etc. As soon as the temps drop below 70 degrees, I’m living in this dress until spring.

Equipment Slim Signature Washed Silk Mini Shirt Dress, $280; at Net-A-Porter

Fall to me means sheer black tights, black knee-high socks, and black Sam Edelman suede lace-up booties. Seein’ a color trend here?

Sam Edelman Tate Lace-Up Ankle Boots, $170; at Net-A-Porter

Uh, can somebody please buy me 20 pairs of these so I can have a set on hand until the end of the world? There’s something so impossibly elegant about thin gold jewelry mixed with a tousled bun.

Big Secret Ear Climber, $74; at Catbird

Chunky sweaters tend to make my torso look like it’s comprised of pinecones, but this Equipment Oversized Sweater has a deep-v neckline, so it’s way more flattering. You’ll likely see me wearing this every day for four months, and I’m not sorry about it.

Equipment Asher Oversized Cashmere Sweater, $290; at Net-A-Porter

I know: red for the holidays—shocking. But this twirly skater dress makes me feel sexy as hell, even if I only put it on at night and then take it off when I realize it’s still too fancy for the dive bar down the street.

ASOS TALL Scuba Skirt Lace Top Mini Skater Dress, $57; at ASOS