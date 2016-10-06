The It-Girl Guide to Fall Boots—and How to Shop the Season’s Top Trends

Boot season—which is apparently known as “fall”—is officially here, and we couldn’t be more excited to slip on some fresh pairs. In the months to come, we plan to live in booties, chunky heels, and over-the-knee boots, taking inspiration from the It-girls who’ve shown us how versatile fall footwear can be.
Wearing jeans? Try a pair that that barely graze the hem. Heading out in a miniskirt? Elevate it—literally—with platform ankle boots. We’ve spied these styles and more from Clarks, and rounded up ten of the best. Consider this your ultimate fall 2016 boot guide. May you be well-heeled all season long.
Knee-High Suede Dress Boots
Photo:
Getty Images
Barley Ray Boot, $180; at Clarks
Short, Block-Heeled Booties
Photo:
Getty Images
Gelata Italia Booties, $140; Clarks
A Pair with Elastic Insets
Photo:
Getty Images
Nevella Bell Boots, $140; at Clarks
Casual Suede Boots
Photo:
Getty Images
Malvet Doris Boots, $160; at Clarks
Classic Ankle Boots
Photo:
Getty Images
Carleta Paris Ankle Boots, $140; at Clarks
A Lightweight, Transitional Style
Breccan Myth Boots, $140; at Clarks
A Chunky-Heeled Ankle Boot
Elipsa Dee Boot, $140; at Clarks
Booties with a Pointed Toe
Photo:
Getty Images
Cristabel Eva Boots, $150; at Clarks
Stacked-Heel Leather Boots
Photo:
Getty
Othea Ruby Boots, $170; at Clarks
Booties with Petal-Curved Ankle Detailing
Photo:
Getty Images
Malvet Helen Bootie, $140; at Clarks