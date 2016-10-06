StyleCaster
The It-Girl Guide to Fall Boots—and How to Shop the Season’s Top Trends

Leah Faye Cooper
Boot season—which is apparently known as “fall”—is officially here, and we couldn’t be more excited to slip on some fresh pairs. In the months to come, we plan to live in booties, chunky heels, and over-the-knee boots, taking inspiration from the It-girls who’ve shown us how versatile fall footwear can be.

Wearing jeans? Try a pair that that barely graze the hem. Heading out in a miniskirt? Elevate it—literally—with platform ankle boots. We’ve spied these styles and more from Clarks, and rounded up ten of the best. Consider this your ultimate fall 2016 boot guide. May you be well-heeled all season long.

Knee-High Suede Dress Boots
Barley Ray Boot, $180; at Clarks

Short, Block-Heeled Booties
Gelata Italia Booties, $140; Clarks

A Pair with Elastic Insets
Nevella Bell Boots, $140; at Clarks

Casual Suede Boots
Malvet Doris Boots, $160; at Clarks

Classic Ankle Boots
Carleta Paris Ankle Boots, $140; at Clarks

A Lightweight, Transitional Style
Breccan Myth Boots, $140; at Clarks

A Chunky-Heeled Ankle Boot
Elipsa Dee Boot, $140; at Clarks

Booties with a Pointed Toe
Cristabel Eva Boots, $150; at Clarks

Stacked-Heel Leather Boots
Othea Ruby Boots, $170; at Clarks

Booties with Petal-Curved Ankle Detailing
Malvet Helen Bootie, $140; at Clarks

