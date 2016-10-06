The It-Girl Guide to Fall Boots—and How to Shop the Season’s Top Trends

Boot season—which is apparently known as “fall”—is officially here, and we couldn’t be more excited to slip on some fresh pairs. In the months to come, we plan to live in booties, chunky heels, and over-the-knee boots, taking inspiration from the It-girls who’ve shown us how versatile fall footwear can be.

Wearing jeans? Try a pair that that barely graze the hem. Heading out in a miniskirt? Elevate it—literally—with platform ankle boots. We’ve spied these styles and more from Clarks, and rounded up ten of the best. Consider this your ultimate fall 2016 boot guide. May you be well-heeled all season long.