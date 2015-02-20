10 Fall Trends to Get Excited About From New York Fashion Week

As always, the end of New York Fashion Week brings with it the inevitable forecasting of next year’s trends, and while it’s still too early to tell which styles the masses will take to, it’s worth highlighting a handful of strong recurring looks that emerged with a vengeance from last week’s fashion spectacle.

We know it’s a tad early to start planning out exactly what we’ll be wearing and buying next fall, but it never hurts to get a mental jump on things, right?

That said, check out 10 strong trends from New York Fashion Week Fall 2015!

All photos Imaxtree except Cynthia Rowley, which is credited to William Eadon