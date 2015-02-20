10 Fall Trends to Get Excited About From New York Fashion Week

As always, the end of New York Fashion Week brings with it the inevitable forecasting of next year’s trends, and while it’s still too early to tell which styles the masses will take to, it’s worth highlighting a handful of strong recurring looks that emerged with a vengeance from last week’s fashion spectacle.
We know it’s a tad early to start planning out exactly what we’ll be wearing and buying next fall, but it never hurts to get a mental jump on things, right?
That said, check out 10 strong trends from New York Fashion Week Fall 2015!
Multicolored sequins
For fall, fashion is about to get an injection of glitz thanks to the number of designers that showcased skirts, tops, blazers, and dresses fashioned in flashy, fun colored sequins.
Turtlenecks under dresses
Why wait until next fall when you can start testing out this trend—favored by designers like Thakoon and Delpozo—right now?
Fur stoles
From striped stoles to luxe gillets, designers are using fur accents—whether real or faux—to give everything from silky eveningwear to ladylike jackets an added boost of luxury. Consider these glamorous pieces the winter equivalent of a statement necklace—guaranteed to get you noticed (and keep you warm, to boot.)
1970s boho
The '70s were very much alive on Fall 2015 runways, with an overwhelming number of labels taking cues from the bohemian vibe of the decade. Expect lots of flowing dresses, bell sleeves, flared pants, floppy hats, and lots of suede this autumn.
Wearable volume
We're used to seeing over-the-top pieces on runways that often employ laughable proportions. But for fall, designers like Honor and Delpozo managed to fuse structured high-fashion volume with wearability.
Orange
Often considered garish, dated, and decidedly un-chic, the color orange is nothing if not divisive. But if the runways at NYFW are any indication, that’s about to change next fall, as a hefty number of designers including Derek Lam, Victoria Beckham, Jill Stuart, Prabal Gurung, and Tome showcased an excess of the color, namely on outerwear.
Fringe trim
Several designers employed a bit of fringe on everything from chunky sweaters to skirts for fall, but the beauty of this trend lies in its softness—closer to the delicate ends of a velvet scarf rather than western-style fringe.
Patent Leather
Whether it was real or faux, several designers like Tome, Rag & Bone, Suno, and Edun created pieces in vinyl-like glossy leather, which we have a feeling will be a major retail trend, come fall.
Edgy peek-a-boo pieces Sheer looks have been a strong trend on the runways for the past few seasons—from subtle lace panels to completely transparent skirts that show off cute boy shorts or short-shorts. This season, designers have been opting for an edgy, graphic take on the trend, showcasing interesting peek-a-boo elements rendered in black. From left: Rodebjer, Alexander Wang, Jason Wu
Bandanas
Get ready for an influx of bandana-style neck scarves this fall, if the runways at Cynthia Rowley, Wes Gordon, and Coach were any indication.
