NYFW Trend-Spotting: Western-Inspired Wear Is Going to Be Huge This Fall

If the New York Fashion Week Fall 2014 runways are any indication, we’ll all be seeing a ton of Western-inspired gear come fall. Everyone from Cushnie et Ochs to Alexander Wang has been walking models clad in various Western motifs down their runways, and we’re officially calling the trend now.

We’ve seen leather handbags lined in suede fringe, oversize cowboy hats galore, a bolero here and there, and even the sturdy denim and hefty leather fabrics that has defined Western wear for years. Some designers went a less direct route, opting for Native American and Aztec-inspired colors and geometric prints.

Click through the gallery above to see plenty of shining examples of the influence Western culture has had on the Fall 2014 runways thus far, as well as insight from some of the designers themselves!