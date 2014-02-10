NYFW Trend-Spotting: Western-Inspired Wear Is Going to Be Huge This Fall

If the New York Fashion Week Fall 2014 runways are any indication, we’ll all be seeing a ton of Western-inspired gear come fall. Everyone from Cushnie et Ochs to Alexander Wang has been walking models clad in various Western motifs down their runways, and we’re officially calling the trend now.
We’ve seen leather handbags lined in suede fringe, oversize cowboy hats galore, a bolero here and there, and even the sturdy denim and hefty leather fabrics that has defined Western wear for years. Some designers went a less direct route, opting for Native American and Aztec-inspired colors and geometric prints.
Click through the gallery above to see plenty of shining examples of the influence Western culture has had on the Fall 2014 runways thus far, as well as insight from some of the designers themselves!
Designers Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs had a very specific vision for their Fall 2014 collection: New York girl gone Texas. "This is basically what we would want to pack in our suitcases were we taking a trip to Texas," Cushnie told StyleCaster backstage after the show.
"It was city slickers," Cushnie says. "It wasn't overly Western, but very much sort of this urban fantasy of Western life. Our urban fantasy of what it would be like to go to Texas."
"This is our fantasy packing list for Texas," Michelle adds. "We will definitely go to Texas just to wear this."
The designers featured many looks with classic black cowboy hats in the show.
Designer Tracy Reese got in on the Western-inspired trend with fringed, handkerchief-inspired shawls. "I'm just feelin' the fringe this season," Reese told StyleCaster backstage after her show.
At Charlotte Ronson, several of the looks featured cartoon-like, oversize cowboy hats.
Tibi also got in on the wide-brimmed hat trend in a major way.
Models wore the hats low, we presume to shade their eyes from the searing desert sun.
A look from Tibi's Fall 2014 collection.
For the brand's first-ever clothing collection, creative director Stuart Vevers included plenty of Western inspirations, like this fringed bag.
Even colorful designer Mara Hoffman presented her own version of the Western inspiration, with this fringed poncho in her trademark neon print.
Super-modern designer Alexander Wang also had a splash of Western inspiration on his runway, via this brown brushed sueded jacket and utilitarian bag combo.
Tommy Hilfiger walked a suede-tinged, arrow-laden shirtdress in his Fall 2014 collection.
This collared shirtdress from Tommy Hilfiger features an embroidered floral design that recalls the intricate details often found on cowboy boots.
Lest we forget, Chanel also presented an incredibly Western show for their Metiers d'Art collection in Dallas in December.
Photo:
Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Chanel
The show featured plenty of denim jackets, cowboy hats, and boleros.
Photo:
Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Chanel
The collection even included Native American-inspired headresses and feathered pants, a choice which brought the brand much controversy.
Photo:
Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Chanel
Ralph Rucci presented a more abstract version of the trend via this slinky, Aztec print-splashed shift dress.