Here’s How Long It Will Take You to Catch Up on 15 Fall TV Shows Using Netflix

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer’s just about over. And while, sure, it sucks to have to head back to school or be more present at work, there is one silver lining to the idea of beach season coming to a close: Fall television!

After bleak summer programming, the fall TV schedule brings with it a much-needed crop of new shows starting in September, as well as all the hit series’ that were renewed for another season. Even if you’ve never watched shows like “Scandal” “The Walking Dead,” or “American Horror Story,” services like Netflix makes it incredible easy to catch up just in time for the fall 2014 premieres.

That said, we’ve rounded up 15 popular TV shows that will returning this fall, and listed exactly what seasons are available on Netflix, what seasons will be available on Netflix soon, and how long it’ll take you to get all caught up, in minutes, hours, and days.

“Scandal”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 through 3

When Does it Return? Season 4 comes back to ABC September 25.

How long it will take you to catch up: 2,070 minutes / 34.5 hrs / 1.44 days

“Criminal Minds”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 through 9

When Does it Return? Season 10 comes back to CBS on October 1.

How long it will take you to catch up: 8,895 min / 148.25 hrs / 6.17 days

“Parenthood”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 through 5

When Does it Return? Season 6 returns to NBC September 25.

How long it will take you to catch up: 3,760 min / 62.67 hrs / 2.6 days

“Revenge”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 and two are available now; season 3 comes to Netflix August 29.

When does it return? Season 4 returns to ABC 9/28

How long it will take you to catch up: 2,821 min / 47.02 hrs / 1.95 days

“Once Upon A Time”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 and 2 are available now; season 3 comes to Netflix August 29.

When does it return? Season 4 returns to ABC September 28.

How long it will take you to catch up: 2,836 min / 47.26 hrs / 1.96 days

“Arrow”

On Netflix: Season 1; Season 2 will come to Netflix on September 14

When does it return? Season 3 will return to the CW on October 8.

How long it will take you to catch up: 1,927 min / 32.12 hrs / 1.3 days

“About a Boy”

On Netflix: Season one will come to Netflix on September 14

When does it return? Season 2 will return to NBC October 14

How long it will take you to catch up: 87 min / 4.78 hrs

“New Girl”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 and 2; season 3 to come to Netflix September 16.

When does it return? Season 4 comes back to FOX September 16.

How long it will take you to catch up: 1,541 min / 25.68 hrs / 1.07 days

“Bones”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 through 8; Season 9 coming to Netflix September 16.

When does it return? Season 10 comes back to FOX September 25.

How long it will take you to catch up: 8,192 min / 136.5 hrs / 5.7 days

“Parks & Recreation”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 through 5; Season 6 comes to Netflix September 26.

When does it return? Season 7’s return to NBC is still being determined.

How long it will take you to catch up: 2,310 mins / 38.5 hrs / 1.6 days

“The Vampire Diaries”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 through 4; Season 5 coming to Netflix October 2

When does it return? Season 6 returns to the CW October 2.

How long it will take you to catch up: 4,662 mins / 77.7 hrs / 3.2 days

“The Originals”

On Netflix: Season 1 will come to Netflix October 3.

When does it return? Season 2 returns to the CW October 6

How long it will take you to catch up: 924 mins / 15.4 hrs

“The Walking Dead”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 through 3; Season 4 coming to Netflix September 28

When does it return? Season 5 returns to AMC October 12.

How long it will take you to catch up: 2.193 mins / 36.5 hrs / 1.5 days

“Supernatural”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 through 8; Season 9 coming to Netflix October 7

When does it return? Season 10 will return to the CW October October 7

How long it will take you to catch up: 8,385 mina / 139.75 hrs / 5.8 days

“American Horror Story”

On Netflix: Seasons 1 and 2; Season 3 coming to Netflix November 19

When does it return? Season 4 will return to FX October 1.

How long it will take you to catch up: 1,693 mins / 28.22 hrs / 1.18 days