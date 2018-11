We’re fascinated with the idea of evening wear going red, which it clearly has for fall evidenced by the staggering number of designers—notably Zac Posen, Giambattista Valli, and Dolce & Gabbana—using the take-no-prisoners hue for formal gowns and cocktail dresses.

Most prevalent: The use of true lipstick red, and it’s clear women are already embracing the shade: Red was the most-worn color at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Giambattista Valli; Zac Posen (Imaxtree)