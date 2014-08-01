Fall 2014 Trend: Pink Fur

We already know that pastel pink outerwear swept the runways during the Fall 2013 season—spurred by Carven’s gotta-have-it pale pink oversize coat—but for Fall 2014, it seems cotton-candy fur is the new must-have, as evidenced by runways at Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Christopher Kane, and more.

So, how did designers manage to make baby pink fur look sophisticated rather than plucked from the “Pretty Woman” costume closet? The silhouettes are roomy, the fur is smooth, and the coats were shown with covered-up outfits like skinny pants, turtleneck sweaters, and boots.

Not a fan of fur? We’re already seeing faux pink versions pop up at affordable retailers like Urban Outfitters.

From left: Ralph Lauren; Gucci (Imaxtree)