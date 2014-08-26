The 5 Biggest Shoe Trends for Fall, and 50 Pairs to Buy Now

One of the best parts of fall—and let’s all own up to this—is shoe shopping. Cold enough to finally break out the boots, still warm enough that you can wear sandals now and then, the diversity of shoes you can wear during the fall season is just so darn fun to shop for!

Luckily for all of you shoe enthusiasts, the fall runways were awash in some seriously lust worthy options. One of our favorite trends of the season is over-the-knee boots. The trend made an appearance on the runway at Salvatore Ferragamo, where the boots came in brown and black options with a chunky heel and a buckle at the ankle. Roland Mouret showed S&M-inspired thigh-grazing versions of over-the-knee boots with sky-high stilettos, and at Fendi the over-the-knee boots that hit the runway were made in luxe calf-hair. The big styling takeaway from all of these collections—you don’t need a lot to make over-the-knee boots look killer. Wear them over a pair of jeans, with a short dress, or even a pair of shorts.

Another surprising shoe trend from the fall runways was lug-soled shoes. The duo behind Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, made waves pairing their entire fall collection with lug-soled flats that felt like a designer take on the Aerosoles classic. The trend also extended to boots. At Calvin Klein, lug-soled boots (in calf hair) stole the show as the perfect ode to 1990s grunge. A similar style of boot also made an appearance on the runway at Giorgio Armani in grey flannel.

The standout trend for true shoe lovers, though, has to be fall’s obsession with crazy heels. Miuccia Prada sent jacquard ladylike shoes with heels made to look like nails down the runway at Miu Miu. At Prada, metal wedges were engraved with Art Deco-inspired cityscapes.

Two more trends to get excited about? Mary Janes had a major moment on the runway at Saint Laurent, channeling London’s 1960s youth quake. And if you are going to splurge on one wear-with-anything basic, make it something in an animal skin, be it python or snakeskin.

