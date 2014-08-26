The 5 Biggest Shoe Trends for Fall, and 50 Pairs to Buy Now

One of the best parts of fall—and let’s all own up to this—is shoe shopping. Cold enough to finally break out the boots, still warm enough that you can wear sandals now and then, the diversity of shoes you can wear during the fall season is just so darn fun to shop for!
Luckily for all of you shoe enthusiasts, the fall runways were awash in some seriously lust worthy options. One of our favorite trends of the season is over-the-knee boots. The trend made an appearance on the runway at Salvatore Ferragamo, where the boots came in brown and black options with a chunky heel and a buckle at the ankle. Roland Mouret showed S&M-inspired thigh-grazing versions of over-the-knee boots with sky-high stilettos, and at Fendi the over-the-knee boots that hit the runway were made in luxe calf-hair. The big styling takeaway from all of these collections—you don’t need a lot to make over-the-knee boots look killer. Wear them over a pair of jeans, with a short dress, or even a pair of shorts.
Another surprising shoe trend from the fall runways was lug-soled shoes. The duo behind Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, made waves pairing their entire fall collection with lug-soled flats that felt like a designer take on the Aerosoles classic. The trend also extended to boots. At Calvin Klein, lug-soled boots (in calf hair) stole the show as the perfect ode to 1990s grunge. A similar style of boot also made an appearance on the runway at Giorgio Armani in grey flannel.
The standout trend for true shoe lovers, though, has to be fall’s obsession with crazy heels. Miuccia Prada sent jacquard ladylike shoes with heels made to look like nails down the runway at Miu Miu. At Prada, metal wedges were engraved with Art Deco-inspired cityscapes.
Two more trends to get excited about? Mary Janes had a major moment on the runway at Saint Laurent, channeling London’s 1960s youth quake. And if you are going to splurge on one wear-with-anything basic, make it something in an animal skin, be it python or snakeskin.
Scroll through the gallery above to see the hottest shoe trends of the season, and our 50 favorites!
If you splurge on one thing this fall, have it be a fabulous pair shoes! Whether you are in the market for a chic pair of every day slip-ons or are on the hunt for statment boots, there is a fall shoe trend that is calling your name. Here, our favorite shoe trends of the season including over-the-knee boots, lug-soled shoes, animal skins, Mary Janes, and statement heels, and our favorite picks. So go ahead, get shopping.
Over-the-Knee Boots
The fall runways were awash in over-the-knee boots. Massimiliano Giornetti sent brown tall boots down the runway at Salvatore Ferragamo paired with plaid blanket capes, the ultimate statement that sexy doesn't alway mean wearing a tight cocktail dress. On the runway at Roland Mouret, the designer showed dominatrix black over-the-knee boots paired with coats and tunic dresses in an ode to modern on-the-go women. Whether you choose to pair your flat boots with skinny pants or a flirty dress or are on the hunt for vertiginous heels and thigh-highs to match, there is a pair of statement over-the-knee boots with your name on it this season.
Salvatore Ferragamo platform knee-high boots ($2,250; available at Salvatore Ferragamo's online trunkshow).
Valentino over-the-knee boots ($1,845; available at Nordstrom).
Nine West Noriko over-the-knee boots ($199; available at Nine West).
Zara XL boots ($269; available at Zara).
VC Signature Kylar suede over-the-knee boots ($625; available at Neiman Marcus).
Stuart Weitzman Quiltboot nappa leather boots ($645; available at Stuart Weitzman).
Burberry Carmack over-the-knee boots ($1,295; available at Burberry).
Saint Laurent over-the-knee glitter boots ($1,395; available at Saint Laurent).
H&M knee-high boots ($59.95; available at H&M).
Antonio Berardi Crimea leather over-the-knee boots ($2,735; available at Net-a-Porter).
Snakeskin
Fall is all about animal skin shoes, be it snakeskin or python. Gucci's fall collection played homage to mod fashion, and front in center in the collection is an incredible pair of python knee-high boots with horse-bit detailing (it's no wonder that they've appeared in just about every magazine's September issue as this season's "it" shoe). Meanwhile, everyone from designers to affordable retailers are dressing up sneakers, pumps, and sandals in snakeskin this season. What we love about this trend is that it is an instant wardrobe update—throw a pair of snakesking shoes on with your favorite little black dress or ripped jeans, and you'll be instantly transformed.
Sergio Rossi Meccano elaphe cutout sandals ($1,295; available at Sergio Rossi).
Louise et Cie Lente snakeskin flats ($138.95; available at Nordstrom).
Alexandre Birman python and two-tone suede ankle boots ($875; available at Saks Fifth Avenue).
Maiyet white and grey snakeskin flats ($1,125; available at SSense).
H&M faux snakeskin slilp ons ($29.95; available at H&M).
Gucci python horsebit knee-high boots in candy pink ($3,500; available at Gucci).
Maison Martin Margiela snakeskin booties ($995; available at Far Fetch).
Aquazzura Seduce Me snakeskin lace-up pumps ($1,025; available at Lyst).
Thakoon Addition snake-effect and leather platform sandals ($470; available at Net-a-Porter).
Mary Janes
Mary Janes got a rocker makevoer on the runway at Saint Laurent for fall paired with sparkly mini-dresses, and shorter than short kilts. If channeling London's youthquake in the mid-1960s isn't your style, get on board the ladyline trend with stiletto options from the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker's shoe collection in patent leather and Mary Jane spectator pumps from Michael Kors.
Saint Laurent Babies 40 double strap Mary Janes in black patent leather ($895; available at Saint Laurent).
Via Spiga Cindee pointy cap toe pumps ($250; available at Nordstrom).
Nine West Inner Diva Mary Jane suede pumps ($62.95; available at Nine West).
SJP Diana pump in grey ($365; available at Nordstrom).
MIchael Kors Angel wingtip spectator Mary Jane pumps ($475; available at Nordstrom).
Sophia Webster Nika metallic leopard-print calf hair and leather pumps ($495; available at Net-a-Porter).
Boden Mary Janes in tan leopard ($198; available at Boden).
Kate Spade Angelique Mary Janes ($350; available at Kate Spade).
Dolce & Gabbana Vally crystal-embellished velvet pumps ($1,145; available at Net-a-Porter).
Crazy Heels
Designers have been getting more and more experimental with shoe designs in recent years, but this fall might just be the tipping point. Leave it Miuccia Prada to send jacquard pumps down the runway at Miu Miu, with heels made to look like screws. She was similarly imaginative with the shoes at Prada, creating metal wedges engraved with cityscapes on the heels. Now this is a trend true fashionistas can get behind.
Miu Miu jacquard heels (price on request; available at Miu Miu).
Roger Vivier Stiletto Sphere Rhanya in pink metallic leather and burgundy satin ($1,395, Roger Vivier Madison Avenue, 212-861-5371).
Photo:
PALAST-JManigand/PALAST-JManigand
Alexandre Birman suede mesh fringe point-toe pump ($625; available at Bergdorf Goodman).
Photo:
563426
Pollini ankle boots ($895; available at Pollini).
Vionnet pumps (price on request; available at Vionnet).
NIcholas Kirkwood pearl-embellished suede ankle boots ($897; available at Matches).
Lug-Soles
When the designer duo behind Proenza Schouler sent lug-soled flats down their fall runway, it was a trend that made waves. Now that fall shoes are hitting the sales floor, there is an abundance of lug-sole shoe options, everything from boots to sandals, to get excited about. A shoe trend that is also comfortable? Yes, it is happening.
Proenza Schouler calf leather shoes ($780; available at Luisa Via Roma).
Aldo Serinna boots in black synthetic ($110; available at Aldo).
Sam Edelman Darwin boots in moss green ($160; available at Sam Edelman).
H&M boots ($34.95; available at H&M).
Photo:
Fabrizio Marco Nannini
Topshop Brit lace-up boots ($65; available at Topshop).
River Island light grey block platforms ($120; available at River Island).
Jeffrey Campbell Pistol oxfords ($165; available at Nasty Gal).
Charlotte Russe color block lug-soled block heel booties ($40.99; available at Charlotte Russe).
Zara leather sandals with track heel ($119; available at Zara).
Photo:
fotografozara1