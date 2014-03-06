25 Fall Runway Looks To Recreate Right Now

For those of you following the Fall 2014 collections that started earlier this month in New York, and wrapped up today in Paris, it might seem like a frustrating exercise to wait until August for the clothes you’ve seen to hit shelves. Yes, the fashion calendar doesn’t make much sense.
The good news is that since we’re still enmeshed in the throes of winter, you can absolutely start taking cold-weather fall runway looks and recreating them right now. While you’ll obviously have to wait almost six months to wear the exact clothes from the fall collections, you won’t have to wait to mimick the best trends, from Louis Vuitton to Balenciaga.
Scroll through the gallery above for our 25 favorite outfits from the Fall 2014 runways, with tips on how to recreate them right now.
Balmain Fall 2014: Get this look pairing a leopard skirt and a leather jacket cinched at the waist for that perfect mix of ladylike and rock and roll.
Burberry Prorsum Fall 2014: You don't need to wait until next year to channel Burberry's bohemian vibe from its Fall runway. Get the look mixing a chiffon dress and a knit cape or big bulky sweater.
Balenciaga Fall 2014: Pair an oversized tuxedo jacket and over-the-knee boots to channel this sexy look from Balenciaga's Fall 2014 collection.
Chloé Fall 2014: Prints that shouldn't work together did on the Chloé runway. Get the look pairing prints in the same color palette of white, black, and brown. Add snakeskin pumps to finish it off.
Calvin Klein Fall 2014: Who would have thought that a sweater dress and rubber soled boots could be so chic? Pair Dr. Martens and a simple dress to get this look from the Calvin Klein runway.
Céline Fall 2014: Pair an army green pencil skirt with a plaid blouse for a look ripped from the Céline runway. Bonus: this is a great outfit for the office.
Christian Dior Fall 2014: This pink top and red skirt has a ladylike Parisian flair. Luckily, it couldn't be easier to replicate for those not on a Dior budget.
DKNY Fall 2014: This leather skirt and letter sweater on the DKNY runway was a standout in the collection. Recreate it with what you already own with either a leather skirt or a leather pair of pants and a graphic sweater, keeping the palette black and white.
Etro Fall 2014: This look from Etro's Fall collection is a little bit menswear inspired and a little bit Boho. Pair a houdstooth pair of pants or a skirt with a Bohemian embroidered blouse to get the look.
Givenchy Fall 2014: This leopard coat paired with a watercolor print skirt and blouse is almost too chic for words. Be ahead of the curve pairing a leopard jacket with a feminine print dress.
Gucci Fall 2014: Everyone needs a pastel shift dress in either blush pink or powder blue, and you don't need to wait till fall to start wearing it.
Michael Kors Fall 2014: Leave it to Michael Kors to master rich girl Bohemian style. You can too with a print chiffon skirt, a cashmere turtleneck, and a low slung belt.
Miu Miu Fall 2014: One of the "it" items to emerge from Paris Fashion Week is the pastel sporty coats from the Miu Miu runway. Perfect for Spring, get on board with this trend now.
Prabal Gurung Fall 2014: One part layered, one part sex bomb, this chiffon skirt and oversized sweater combo on the runway at Prabal Gurung is perfect for wearing right now.
Prada Fall 2014: Everyone will be clamoring to wear the boho-chic shearling coats from the Prada runway. Jump on board with the trend while the weather is still cold!
Fausto Puglisi Fall 2014: Something about this graphic and geometric print cocktail dress feels so right now. Recreate a similar look from your own closet wearing a minimalist outfit of red, white, and black.
Tom Ford Fall 2014: One of the breakout hits of fashion month were the sequin Tom Ford jersey shirts. Replicate the look with a black and white sports jersey and a sequin skirt. It will almost be Tom Ford.
Saint Laurent Fall 2014: Want to copy this look from Hedi Slimane's Fall 2014 runway show? All you need is a grey pleated skirt, a double-breasted jacket, and a bow tie.
Louis Vuitton Fall 2014: One of the most anticipated collections from fashion month was undoubtedly Nicolas Ghesquière's debut at Louis Vuitton. We love this simple look combining a blue suede skirt, off-white turtleneck, and brown leather jacket. Chances are you already own most of the ingredients.
Rag & Bone Fall 2014: Wear your favorite Fair Isle sweater and tight black pants to channel this look from Rag & Bone's Fall collection.
Valentino Fall 2014: A simple black dress, red collar, and red boots combo from the Valentino runway is something that is easy to DIY (to chic results, of course).
Dries Van Noten Fall 2014: Mimic this outfit from the Dries Van Noten runway with a striped shirt and printed sweatshirt.
Isabel Marant Fall 2014: This winter white outfit, made glamorous with just the right amount of fox fur, is perfect to wear right now.
Stella McCartney Fall 2014: Pantsuits were back in full force on the Fall 2014 runways. Dust off your old black suit and give it a fresh spin with a green turtleneck, taking cues from this look from Stella McCartney.
The Row: Leave it to the Olsen twins to find a way to make lace-up oxfords cool. Channel this look wearing pulled up socks with your oxfords and a below-the-knee skirt.