25 Fall Runway Looks To Recreate Right Now

For those of you following the Fall 2014 collections that started earlier this month in New York, and wrapped up today in Paris, it might seem like a frustrating exercise to wait until August for the clothes you’ve seen to hit shelves. Yes, the fashion calendar doesn’t make much sense.

The good news is that since we’re still enmeshed in the throes of winter, you can absolutely start taking cold-weather fall runway looks and recreating them right now. While you’ll obviously have to wait almost six months to wear the exact clothes from the fall collections, you won’t have to wait to mimick the best trends, from Louis Vuitton to Balenciaga.

Scroll through the gallery above for our 25 favorite outfits from the Fall 2014 runways, with tips on how to recreate them right now.