10 Fall Pieces That Are Already Selling Out

While most of us are avoiding the fact that there’s only a month left of real summer, apparently some folks have been embracing fall in a big way: By shopping. And as a result, several highly coveted fall 2014 fashion items are already selling out.

One of our favorite retail sleuths Hayley Corwick (pen name Lila Delilah) behind the blog Madison Avenue Spy did some digging into what’s already selling out for fall (of the designer variety), and the items that made her top ten list include things that women are clearly saving for the second the weather cools down like a Fendi shearling bag and an Altuzarra sweater.

Corwick told us she created the list by asking sales associates at upscale boutiques including Hirschleifers in Manhasset, New York, as well as Kirna Zabête and Edit in New York City, to see what fall inventory was already running low. She also searched online at sites including Moda Operandi and Net-a-Porter to see what items were sold out or running low on sizes. While she didn’t ask the major department stores, it seems several of the items are still available there, so yes the items are in-demand items, but luckily many are still available to purchase.

If any of the items do strike your fancy, we suggest not waiting too long to whip out the plastic—it doesn’t seem like these will be in stock for long.