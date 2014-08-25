So Many Models are Smiling in the Fall Campaigns! Is Happiness Back In Style? 

The days of moody, morose models seem to have been replaced with cheerful, smiling ones, as evidenced by a number of campaigns including a laughing Cara Delevingne for Burberry, a rarely seen toothy smile from Kate Moss for both David Yurman and Eleven Paris, as well as a full-face grin from Gisele Bunchden for Sonia Rykiel. Photographers seem to be on board as well, as several of the ads were shot by legendary lensmen including Peter Lindbergh, Juergen Teller, and Mario Testino.

Need more proof? Cheerfulness also infected brands including Chopard, Michael Kors, Miu Miu, Swarovski, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Shinola watches, and even the hotly anticipated Altuzarra for Target. In a world typically reserved for stoic, cold stares, has happy actually become a thing?

When it comes to the fashion industry, sporting a smile has usually been reserved for the department store catalogs and billboard ads. The misery-equals-beauty trend started in the 90’s alongside the heroin chic movement, but it looks like high fashion brands are now taking a friendlier approach. Could it be that they are trying to channel the accessible, relatable, you-should-buy-these smiles that we see splashed across our L.L. Bean mailers?

In case you’re not convinced, browse the gallery of cheerful Fall 2014 ad campaigns above, and let us know what you prefer: A serious smize or a cheerful smile.