Fall 2013 Trend: Winter White

We know what you’re thinking: White in winter? Believe it!

White was a huge presence on fall runways, with designers such as Céline, Mulberry, and Giambattista Valli showcasing head-to-toe looks using modern separates in varying shades of stark, ivory, and cream.

Despite hackneyed fashion “rules,” winter-white shoes are also continuing their momentum, so expect to see plenty of boots—both knee-high and ankle—in white.

One thing to keep in mind when tackling the white-in-winter trend: It’s all about the fabric. Lighter textiles such as white cotton, linen, canvas, and seersucker will surely look out of place during the chilly months of fall and winter, so be sure you’re reaching for white wool, cashmere, flannel, silk, and leather.

Want to try the trend a pair of white jeans this fall? Be sure to pair them up with less summery-seeming pieces, such as a chunky white sweater, or a white overcoat.