Fall 2013 Trend: Pastel Pink

We were floored when it came to the sheer number of looks throughout Fall 2013 fashion month that featured shades of pastel pink.

Dresses, outerwear, suits, and basic sportswear were all interpreted using the color, with designers such as Carven, Moschino, Topshop—who showcased the hue on head-to-toe looks—even stoic Prada jumping aboard the pink train, yet each managed to counterbalance the shade’s inherent sweetness with innovative, modern silhouettes.

We’re especially loving the use of the shade when applied to sleek pantsuits, fur pieces and oversized overcoats—three other trends set to make waves this fall.

It’s worth noting that of all colors, pink is probably the most divisive—many women swear they wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot-pole—so we’re eager to see how the masses take to this one.