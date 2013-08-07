Fall 2013 Trend: Leopard Print

Leopard prints may conjure up slightly dated imagery (“Working Girl,” ’80s New Jersey, “Real Housewives” of pretty much any city), but for Fall 2013, a staggering number of designers—including DKNY, Diane von Furstenberg, and Giambattista Valli—put a cool, modern stamp on the wild motif.

Often splashed across chunky sweaters, reimagined in colorful prints, and shown on oversize silhouettes, fall’s leopard takes great pains to be decidedly un-tacky—and it succeeds in spades.

Another interesting facet of fall’s animal motif: While various sizes of leopard print were showcased on runways, it’s the larger, bolder incarnation that looks the most current—and the one we think stylish women will be clamoring for come autumn.

If you’re wary about shelling out big bucks to score a piece of large leopard print, however, you can relax: We’re already seeing fast fashion stores and contemporary labels churning out various takes.