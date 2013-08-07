Fall 2013 Trend: Knee-High Boots

For the past few years, it seems women have bypassed knee-high boots in favor of more modern-feeling booties or, conversely, thigh-high boots, but that’s set to change come fall.

Several super-hip designers including Olivier Theykens for Theyskens’ Theory, and Isabel Marant breathed new life into structured to-the-knee-boots decking them out with chunky heels, and often pairing them with swingy mini skirts and dresses (so cute!), and oversized chunky sweaters and tops.

It’s worth noting that knee-high flat boots never really fell out of favor with women not enmeshed in the fashion community, so we know the shape isn’t something women inherently shy away from. After so many years of high-heeled ankle booties, we think women will welcome the vertical shaft climb and low block heels, especially when styled with new shapes and silhouettes, which will make tall boots feel especially fresh.