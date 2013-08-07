How To Mix Jewelry For Contrasting Look

When it comes to style, we’re always drawn to eclectic looks. Whether it’s girly with a dose of punk, tomboy with a swipe of red lipstick, mixed prints, or a play on size and shape, we’re inspired by women with the right panache and confidence to blend many influences into one chic ensemble.

Feel like you’re not sure how to jump on the mix master train? Jewelry and other accessories can be an easy gateway for experimentation, and we’ve pulled together some of our favorite individual pieces from the collections at David Yurman that could be worn exclusively or easily be paired to achieve a beautifully contrasted look.

If you’re in a bright mood, opt for sea-toned gemstones that play off gunmetal facets in luscious drop earrings, or chunky chrysoprase rings that glint with contrasting topaz. Have a glitzy night out? Channel a little black and white glamour with glittering white and black diamond signet rings. If you consider yourself more of a minimalist, accent your look with a contrast of silver and gold or go large scale versus dainty with architectural cuffs, elegantly draped chains, and varying sizes of looped necklaces.

So next time you step in front of the mirror, bend the rules a little and get inspired. As fascinating as we are, we’re never one thing at once—why should our outfits be?

