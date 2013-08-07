Fall 2013 Trend: Colored Fur

Overall, fur made an especially strong showing on fall runways in various forms, but it was the use of bold colors that caught our eye—from the jackets at Monique Lhuillier and Tom Ford, to the saturated fur scarves at Marni and Roksanda Illincic.

We’ve already seen fashion industry insiders embracing this glamorous trend (hello, Anna Wintour), and we have a feeling it’ll catch on commercially, though not in drastic ways. (After all, If shoppers decide to invest in a fur coat or scarf, we bet they’re sticking to black or brown.)

We’re sure high-street stores will dole out plenty of colored faux fur come fall in the form of removable fur collars (which look super-chic when clipped onto a black overcoat), slim scarves in jewel-toned fur, or trapper hats with a bit of dyed fur mixed in with standard black or gray.