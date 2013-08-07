Fall 2013 Trend: Black and White Separates

Fashion’s chicest pairing—black and white—was a major running theme throughout Fashion Month, with designers such as Proenza Schouler, Chloe and, perhaps most notably, Alexander Wang‘s inaugural collection for Balenciaga showing contrasting separates in interesting shapes, capped off by equally monochromatic accessories.

What makes black and white particularly enticing is the idea that it doesn’t require a great deal of commitment or cash—everyone has at least one solid black and one solid white piece in their closet, right?

Plus, it’s not particularly trendy so wearers won’t run into the issue of feeling as though they’re buying into a fad with a clear-cut expiration date.

To that end, if you’re looking to invest in a new piece for fall, make it a sharp white blazer: It’ll instantly freshen up your basic black shorts, skirts, dresses, and trousers.