Fall 2013 Fashion Forecast: 12 Trends To Know Now

Now that Fashion Month has come to a close, it’s time to assess the many—many!—looks that were on display in New York, London, Milan and Paris, and gauge which looks are most likely to become discernable trends this fall.

While some overarching themes—modern leopard prints, strategic layering, winter whites—surely will have mass appeal, others might have little influence on the masses (case in point: drastically oversize overcoats). Here, we’ve sifted through hundreds of runway shows throughout the month-long style spectacle and are forecasting 12 top trends that we’ll likely be seeing a great deal of come fall—whether we like ’em or not.

Even though we may still be in the throes of winter (hello March snow flurries), we wanted to give you a clear idea of what the future holds—and provide you with a handy guide with which to reflect back when the time comes.

Click through our gallery to see the top 12 trends you'll need to know about come fall, plus ratings on each trend to predict whether each look will have mass appeal come September.

Which trends are you most excited to try?

