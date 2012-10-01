Fall Denim Guide: 7 New Styles You Need To Wear This Season

Though nothing could tear us away from our beloved blue jeans, we’re all about mixing things up when it comes to our denim habits this fall. From polka dots and embellishments to super-slouchy styles, we’ve zeroed in on seven key trends to shop for as you’re updating your denim wardrobe for fall.

Overall, if you’re looking to invest in just one new pair, embroidered jeans get our vote. Whether you opt for a more minimal take on the trend (say, a pocket detail) or a more all-encompassing look, capitalizing on the trend is a surefire way to look cool all season. We suggest pairing the embroidered pairs with everything from wide-brimmed hats to patterned jackets for an unexpectedly chic contrast.

That said, we’re breaking down all the season’s best bets with this guide, so you can rest assured that there’s something for every body type, every budget, and every personal style sense.

Which one gets your vote for best new denim for fall? Tell us in the comments below!