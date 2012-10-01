Fall Denim Guide: 7 New Styles You Need To Wear This Season

Though nothing could tear us away from our beloved blue jeans, we’re all about mixing things up when it comes to our denim habits this fall. From polka dots and embellishments to super-slouchy styles, we’ve zeroed in on seven key trends to shop for as you’re updating your denim wardrobe for fall.
Overall, if you’re looking to invest in just one new pair, embroidered jeans get our vote. Whether you opt for a more minimal take on the trend (say, a pocket detail) or a more all-encompassing look, capitalizing on the trend is a surefire way to look cool all season. We suggest pairing the embroidered pairs with everything from wide-brimmed hats to patterned jackets for an unexpectedly chic contrast.
That said, we’re breaking down all the season’s best bets with this guide, so you can rest assured that there’s something for every body type, every budget, and every personal style sense.
HIGH-RISE:
High-waist options appear to be here to stay... at least for another season. A range of washes, details and lengths maintain the relevance of this style. For cool vintage appeal, wear a pair of high-waisted jeans with a sweet pussy-bow blouse and loafers.
Snatch up a pair of black, high-waisted denim for an everyday option (they're super-cute worn with a cropped sweater and scarf for fall).
Skinny High Jeans, $39.95, at H&M
High-rise jeans are a great way to accentuate your waist, especially when paired with a fitted tucked-in blouse.
THVM High-Rise Skinny Jean, $170, at Urban Outfitters
Some may joke about the jegging, but we think they're great (and forgiving — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!).
The Row Retsuc High-Rise Stretch-Denim Legging, $425, at Net-A-Porter
If you're looking to mix things up, try out a high-rise version in color.
Moto Pale Pink High Waist Jaime Jeans, $80, at Topshop
We love the slight high waist and dark wash of this pair of Levi's.
High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $78, at Levi's
High-rise jeans have a distinct 1970s vibe, so grab a chunky fisherman sweater and printed button-down to evoke the era even more.
Mother Denim High-Waisted Skinny Jeans, $205, at FarFetch
SUPER-SKINNY:
Super-skinny styles continue to be relevant this fall, both in dark or black washes and cropped versions (better to show off those shoes!).
While slightly distressed details are right on for fall, the trick is to keep it simple by avoiding overly-torn, worn-in styles.
Acne Flex Skinny Jeans, $130, at the Outnet
Minimal fading and whisker details add just the right amount of distress to light washes and appear especially fresh in cropped shapes.
Koral Cigarette Jeans, $220, at Shopbop
Have a pair of booties you're dying to show off? Pick a darker, cropped pair like these.
Paige Kylie Crop In Stream, $169, at Zappos
A classic pair of dark skinny jeans works for just about any occasion.
BlankNYC Skinny, $92, at Revolve Clothing
PRINTED & PATTERNED:
Prints were all the rage on fall runways and have since made their way to the denim market. From florals to polka dots, this season is all about pattern.
Feel like flaunting your feminine side? Choose a pair of floral patterned jeans and crisp white button-down to be classically pretty.
Girl by Band of Outsiders Five-Pocket Printed Denim Jeans, $185, at Opening Ceremony
If you have an inner Betty Draper, give her some face time in a houndstooth-print pair of cropped jeans.
Skinny Jeans in Reverse Dogstooth, $48.29, at Asos
Dreamy watercolor florals are another way to play up the printed trend.
Haute-Hippie Floral-Print Jeans, $245, at Bergdorf Goodman
Vertical stripes are both elongating and slimming. We love these slightly cuffed and worn with an oversized button-down top.
Stripe Print Jeans by J.W. Anderson for Topshop, $99.99, at Topshop
Finally ready to spend that money you saved for a rainy day? Hit the baroque trend hard in these densely-printed pair of jeans.
Versace Vintage Printed Jeans, $758, at Far Fetch
Have some fun with your jeans this season! Polka dots are always adorable and will keep you in good spirits all day.
Spotted Skinny Jeans, $75, at Nasty Gal
RELAXED:
Forget squeezing into super-tight pair of skinnies for a day and throw on a pair of easy-fit jeans for an effortlessly cool appeal. These styles can range in bagginess from moderate, hip-slung versions to ultra-loose boyfriend variations.
A simple, slightly relaxed fit is perfect with a chic pair of booties and an anorak for the office.
Denim Selvedge Ankle Fit Dark Wash, $79.90, at Zara
Add this slouchy pair — with stonewash and whisker details — to just about any outfit.
1969 Sexy Boyfriend Jean, $69.95, at Gap
Patchwork details are done right on these part-skinny, part-slouchy versions.
Current/Elliott The Slouchy Skinny, $268, at Piperlime
A more structured option, this low-slung pair is loose in the seat and slimmer in the leg.
Troy Boy, $189, at Paige Denim
Taking a more urban approach, we love these skater-inspired shaped denim.
Diesel Fayza Boyfriend Jean, $228, at Revolve Clothing
COLORED:
Did you jump on the major colored denim trend for this past spring? You're in luck: these technicolor-toned versions will transition perfectly into your fall wardrobe. If you're just jumping on the trend, pick up a pair of burgundy or forest green jeans to get you started. Another fresh idea: Go monochromatic, much like Kelly of the Glamourai did above, rocking the same color from head to toe.
Bold red jeans are fab for fall and can spruce up simple neutrals.
Moto Dirty Raspberry Super Soft Leigh Jeans, $76, at Topshop
Mix in mustard to spice up any outfit.
Current/Elliot The Ankle Skinny, $178, at Barneys
Burgundy is everywhere this season — from hats to coats to shoes. Be sure to include this key color in your denim collection.
Rich & Skinny Legacy Skinny, $172, at Urban Outfitters
Swap out standard blue jeans for bright cobalt.
Current/Elliot The Skinny Low-Rise, $220, at Net-A-Porter
Forest green and dark teal are especially prevalent this fall. Try pairing these with a fun peplum blouse or busy printed shirt.
Liverpool Revolution Abby-Skin Jean, $79, at Neiman Marcus
OVERALLS:
With layering being on the forefront of for fall, we're loving that overalls are back in a big, big way. Depending on how they're styled, overalls provide the opportunity to be unexpectedly sexy or full-on tomboy chic.
We're loving this super-basic pair of overalls, perfect for casual weekends.
Current/Elliot The Overalls, $388, at Revolve Clothing
Subtle updates to the bib and pant shape refresh a classic style.
Siwy Overalls, $365, at Far Fetch
A pair of faded workwear-inspired overalls are perfect for chilly fall days (and nights).
Levi's Vintage Clothing Bib & Brace Overalls, $350, at Anthropologie
Chic up these overalls' shrunken bib with a slinky blouse and a great pair of heels.
7 For All Mankind Overalls, $175, at Yoox
Coupled with the cropped leg, these overalls hit two trends at once.
Siwy Sasha Slouchy Overalls, $350, at ShopBop
EMBELLISHED:
Details and embellishments were a necessity when it came to the fall runways, and the trend has overlapped into denim. From tribal print embroidery to metal studs and grommets, extra attention is clearly being paid to spicing up denim for fall.
Ease your way into embellished jeans with this pair, which features slightly boho-embroidered pocket details.
Nightcap Embroidered Patch Skinny Jean, $188, at Free People
Here, Southwestern-inspired embroidery updates a basic pair of black skinnies.
BDG Cigarette High-Rise Jean, $78, at Urban Outfitters
Baroque was a huge trend for fall and we're loving this ultra-embellished pair of jeans with its brocade-inspired appliqués.
J Brand Denim Brocade Flocked Low-Rise Skinny Jeans, $240, at Net-A-Porter
Bondage-inspired looks were prevalent on fall runways, so if you'e daring, try these jeans featuring lace-up detail. (Hint: Try keeping the rest of your outfit simple and chic, such as a white tee and a black blazer).
Corset Skinny Jeans, $88, at Nasty Gal
Grommets on top of cloud prints, oh my! If you feel like really going for it, this is the pair in which to do it.
Moto Mottle Bleach Stud Jamie Jeans, $130, at Topshop