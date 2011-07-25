Fall 2011’s Top Model Raquel Zimmermann Stuns In Vogue China

Raquel Zimmermann is at it again. We’re already extremely impressed by her running count of Fall 2011 ad campaigns — which includes YSL, Lanvin and Jimmy Choo — and her starring role in Alexander Wang’s fall film, but now she’s given us another reason to drop our jaws.

The fall editorials are beginning to roll out one by one, and Raquel is featured in a magnificently moody spread in August’s Vogue China. Shot by Willy Vanderperre, she wears loads of patent leather and full looks by Marc Jacobs, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and more. Needless to say, the Brazilian supermodel looks breathtaking.

There are still a number of highly coveted campaigns that haven’t been released for fall (McQueen and Dior among them) and we can’t wait to see if Raquel snagged one of the spots! Click through to see Raquel’s stunning new editorial from Vogue China that clearly proves why she’s in such high demand these days.

Photos via The Fashion Spot