Fall 2011’s Must-Have Accessory: A Puppy?

Fashion shoots and baby animals have long gone hand-in-hand, and ad campaigns for the Fall 2011 season seem to be attempting to capitalize on the trend’s cuteness. Three of our favorite fall ads so farStefanel featuring Daria Werbowy, Mulberry with Julia Saner and Louis Vuitton starring Daphne Groeneveld and Anais Pouliotnot only feature some seriously covetable fall clothing, but also some adorable dogs. Yes, the ads are supposed to sell us on the clothes, but all we can think about is heading to the nearest SPCA to adopt a pup. Is it bad that we want to run out and buy a Pekingese instead of the new Polly Push Lock Satchel by Mulberry? Probably.

Which cute and cuddly campaign is your favorite?