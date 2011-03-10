Fall 2011 Trends: Which Key Pieces To Start Saving For NOW

There are hundreds of shows and thousands of looks to sift through from Fall 2011 Fashion Month, and while we all have our personal favorites, the people who really decide what ends up in storesand therefore, in our closetsare the all-powerful buyers. WWD caught up post-Paris with the people behind some of the most influential retailers in the businessLinda Fargo of Bergdorf Goodman, Sarah Rutson of Lane Crawford and Amanda Brooks of Barneys among themto discuss which trends spoke to them, and that they think will translate into huge sales come September. This season shaped up to be all about glamour and ladylike elegance, so click through to see what you’re going to want to start saving up for ASAP.

All photos via Imaxtree