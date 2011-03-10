Fall 2011 Trends: Which Key Pieces To Start Saving For NOW

There are hundreds of shows and thousands of looks to sift through from Fall 2011 Fashion Month, and while we all have our personal favorites, the people who really decide what ends up in storesand therefore, in our closetsare the all-powerful buyers. WWD caught up post-Paris with the people behind some of the most influential retailers in the businessLinda Fargo of Bergdorf Goodman, Sarah Rutson of Lane Crawford and Amanda Brooks of Barneys among themto discuss which trends spoke to them, and that they think will translate into huge sales come September. This season shaped up to be all about glamour and ladylike elegance, so click through to see what you’re going to want to start saving up for ASAP.
All photos via Imaxtree
1. All fur everything. Sorry, PETA. Bonus points if the fur is colored, and/or you purchase a coat with fur arms only.
Gucci
2. Winter white. Especially beautiful when it comes to outerwear, but definitely a bit riskyyou better keep your dry cleaner on speed dial.
Rag & Bone
3. Bold, rich colors are going to be in high demand for fall. Jewel tones were especially popular on the Paris runways.
Dries van Noten
4. Ladylike, structured bags that you can hold like a clutch instead of by the handle.
Céline
5. Statement-making outerwear. Whether it's leather, fur, shearling, colorful, or a combination of all four, invest in something that's both practical and impactful.
Isabel Marant
6. Tuxedo dressing is backmake sure to invest in one or two perfectly tailored suiting pieces. This season seemed to signal the return of "dressing up," as opposed to "dressing down." If you desire, swap the slim pants out for a tight pencil skirt.
The Row
7. Chunky knits. There's really nothing better to treat yourself to in the fall than a perfectly cozy sweater.
Dries van Noten