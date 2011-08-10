Fall 2011 Fashion Trends: The 10 To Know

Fall clothing is upon us, and as always, the runway has provided the veritable compass rose for the trends that celebs, fashion girls and editors started rocking directly after Fall Fashion Month last winter, and which will trickle down to everyone you know who cares about such things, or not keep thatcerulean affect in mind!
From furry hats to polka dots, lace and patterns, sometimes the answer is in the details, while monochromatic looks, Varsity jackets and the persistence of the maxi skirt point towards a more complete story. Speaking of complete stories, click through to get it.
Artwork by: Kelly Mullins
All photos: SIPA
What could be more playful than the polka dot? The trick is taking that lightness of being and translating it into something cool, and more importantly, so you. Marc Jacobs went retro, Julian Louie kept things bright, Lanvin's spots were sultry and Stella McCartney's were subtle. The point, or dot, as it were, lies in the interpretation.
There's no need for blues when the Varsity Jacket gets involved. One of the season's most unexpected turn of events, designer's took your high school boyfriend's senior year baseball jacket and did it up in silk like Haider Ackerman, minimalized it like Neil Barrett, contrasted it like Phillip Lim and cropped it like Unique to amazingly wearable results.
Fur showed up on jacket sleeves and full length coats, but it's really tops when you cap your whole look in something cozy. Anna Sui channeled Russian Czars, Band of Outsiders got high, The Row went voluminous and Prada put a strap on it but no matter how you opt to wear it, feel free to go faux for the same warm affect.
Dadaists prescribed to the everything-but-the-kitchen sink variety of collage and abstract art. Designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Proenza Schouler and Dries va Notten took note and layered print upon print to very cool results. Take note and take chances.
Nighttime just got a bit lighter with feathery evening looks, made only of the finest plumes, of course. It doesn't get prettier than Peter Som's silvery creation, Naeem Khan's evening wear, Lela Rose's playful skirt or Monique Lhullier's vest tied with a bow to reconfigure your conception of black tie.
Girls channeling their best guy is certainly nothing novel, but the emergence of the tux as the menswear look of choice has something dapper, or rather demure about it. What's sexier than Temperley London's fitted jacket, more rock and roll than Alexander Wang's pink pant combo or more elegant than Jason Wu's dinner jacket for the dames? Le smoking is still looking le hot, no?
Take the super sexy lace, sheer details and other pretty elements of your best boudoir wardrobe out into the light of day and do like Dior's frilly creations, Lanvin's lovely lace, or Mugler'sdominatrix after all, what you wear inside and outside the bedroom is really nobody's business but your own.
The long and short of it is that the maxi skirt is continuing to remain major, because, well, it is. Christian Cota added a little volume, Fendi opted for the glamour, Jonathan Saunders told a bright tale, and Rick Owens took leather to extra badass places. In other words, there's more than one way to add to your maxi wardrobe for Fall.
The leopard has certainly shown its spots, we know the tiger by its stripes and you know how the zebras do, but animal prints went straight Animal Farm-insane for the season. Yellow snakeskin met stripes at Chloé, Clements Ribeiro mixed his leopard with florals, Jill Sander went coyote, Gucci's Frida Giannini made her snake bright green and Prada put it on a trench. They don't call it the wild kingdom for nothing.
Red ruled the Fall runway, of course, but translating a head to toe look can be done in any color. The monochromatic spectrum was subdued in blush at Acne, bright pink at Jenni Kayne, patterned and purple at Versace and rosy at Michael Kors. Basically, embrace any or all of your favorite rays of the spectrum from head to toe and you're good to go.