Fall 2011 Fashion Trends: The 10 To Know

Fall clothing is upon us, and as always, the runway has provided the veritable compass rose for the trends that celebs, fashion girls and editors started rocking directly after Fall Fashion Month last winter, and which will trickle down to everyone you know who cares about such things, or not keep thatcerulean affect in mind!

From furry hats to polka dots, lace and patterns, sometimes the answer is in the details, while monochromatic looks, Varsity jackets and the persistence of the maxi skirt point towards a more complete story. Speaking of complete stories, click through to get it.

Artwork by: Kelly Mullins

All photos: SIPA