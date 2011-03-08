Fall 2011 Trend: Paris Goes For the Gold

I’m not as fiscally-savvy as I’d like to be, but one thing I hear time and time again is that one of the smartest investments you can currently make is in gold. I know that this in reference to the stock and not gold clothing and accessories, but come next fall, the latter looks like it will be quite valuable as well. The collections were certainly gilded this past week in Paris, with designers like Balmain, Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood showing glamorous, metallic looks. While head-to-toe gold might be too gaudy for some tastes, splurging on a bit of it for your fall wardrobe is the perfect way to add a little glitter. Click through for some of the best golden looks from Paris so far.

All photos via Imaxtree