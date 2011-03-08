StyleCaster
Share

Fall 2011 Trend: Paris Goes For the Gold

What's hot
StyleCaster

Fall 2011 Trend: Paris Goes For the Gold

Alyssa
by
Fall 2011 Trend: Paris Goes For the Gold
18 Start slideshow

I’m not as fiscally-savvy as I’d like to be, but one thing I hear time and time again is that one of the smartest investments you can currently make is in gold. I know that this in reference to the stock and not gold clothing and accessories, but come next fall, the latter looks like it will be quite valuable as well. The collections were certainly gilded this past week in Paris, with designers like Balmain, Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood showing glamorous, metallic looks. While head-to-toe gold might be too gaudy for some tastes, splurging on a bit of it for your fall wardrobe is the perfect way to add a little glitter. Click through for some of the best golden looks from Paris so far.

All photos via Imaxtree

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18

Balmain

Balmain

Comme Des Garcons

Comme Des Garcons

Gareth Pugh

Gareth Pugh

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney

Roland Mouret

Roland Mouret

Dries van Noten

Dries van Noten

Dries van Noten

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Moments In Teal, by Dee Grossmann

Moments In Teal, by Dee Grossmann
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share