Fall 2011 Trend: Fashion Is Going To The Dogs

I know it’s a little too soon to be calling trends for the Fall 2011 season, but there is one quirky theme I’ve picked up on so far that I find a bit perplexing. From the men’s shows in Paris, to New York and London, there has been a definite canine appreciation present in the collections. Givenchy Men’s and Topshop Unique showed models wearing modified dog ears and other pooch-like accoutrements, while Jill Stuart showed silk dresses printed with large wolves and Isaac Mizrahi paraded dyed poodles down the runway.

I certainly consider myself to be a dog lover, and I treat my Maltese, Lily, more like a human than I’d like to admit, but would you display your love for man’s best friend through your fashion choices? Click through for some dog-laden looksthey might be odd, but they certainly beat a crazy cat-lady sweater.