Fall 2011 Trend: Fashion Is Going To The Dogs

Fall 2011 Trend: Fashion Is Going To The Dogs

Fall 2011 Trend: Fashion Is Going To The Dogs
I know it’s a little too soon to be calling trends for the Fall 2011 season, but there is one quirky theme I’ve picked up on so far that I find a bit perplexing. From the men’s shows in Paris, to New York and London, there has been a definite canine appreciation present in the collections. Givenchy Men’s and Topshop Unique showed models wearing modified dog ears and other pooch-like accoutrements, while Jill Stuart showed silk dresses printed with large wolves and Isaac Mizrahi paraded dyed poodles down the runway.

I certainly consider myself to be a dog lover, and I treat my Maltese, Lily, more like a human than I’d like to admit, but would you display your love for man’s best friend through your fashion choices? Click through for some dog-laden looksthey might be odd, but they certainly beat a crazy cat-lady sweater.

Topshop Unique Fall 2011

Topshop Unique Fall 2011

Jill Stuart Fall 2011

Jill Stuart Fall 2011

Issac Mizrahi Fall 2011

Issac Mizrahi Fall 2011

Givenchy Mens Fall 2011

Givenchy Mens Fall 2011

