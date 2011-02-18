Fall 2011 Trend: Grrrr, Fur Gets the Steroid Treatment

I said grrr, it’s cold in here… Sorry, this week has made me completely delirious. But, you know what would be awesomely cozy? An oversized fur to ward off the biting cold and keep you looking trs sophisticated. It’s no secret that designers went way luxe, modern and even mature for Fall 2011, and part of that game was taking the cropped furs of last season and making them more dramatic, fuller and well, just plain bigger.

Personally, I love me a little drama. Michael Kors and Prabal Gurung kept their furs in the same shade family as the look underneath them for a streamlined take, and although Oscar always keeps ladies who lunch top of mind, those coats have legs for all kinds of ladies, while Wang kept it close to the collar and Altuzarra went straight 70s. Click through for some New York Fashion Week Fall 2011 fur and get ready for some volume.

All photos: ImaxTree