Fall 2011 Ads: Cool Yet Lengthy List Of The Most Notable!

Kerry Pieri
It’s sort of a lovely by-product of online fashion coverage that the very ads design houses pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to get into glossies get major coverage for free on the interwebs. When the best photographers in the world come together with the sickest models and/or celebrities in the clothes of the season it’s kind of major.

Karlie continues to jump, Hailee Steinfeld and Elle Fanning redefine adorable, Miuccia introduces the new girls, Freja gets in the photo booth and more happenings both expected and not came about for the most notable campaigns of the Fall 2011 season. These won’t hit your books until next month, so click through for the preview.

Mulberry

Models: Julia Saner and Tatiana Cotliar

Photographer: Tim Walker

Synopsis: Little Edie meets Call of the Wild. I like it.

Dolce & Gabbana

Models: Liu Wen, Isabeli Fontana, Maryna Linchuk, Constance Jablonski, Jac Jagaciak and Kate King

Photographer: Steven Klein 

Synopsis: Downtown hipster gets dressed up in sexy Italian lady clothes and poses in front of grafitti. Looks pretty.

Valentino

Models: Ruby Aldridge, Caroline Brasch Nielsen, Monika Jagaciak and Sara Blomqvist

Photographer: David Sims

Synopsis: Wealthy, beautiful women lounge in gorgeous old world weekend estate, wearing beautiful clothes, staring into the distance.

Jean Paul Gaultier

Model: Kristen McMenamy

Photographers: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Synopsis: Kristen McMenamy is badass.

Blumarine

Model: Adriana Lima

Photographer: Michelangelo Di Battista

Synopsis: Adriana gives good pout in or out of lingerie.

Blumarine

Model: Adriana Lima

Photographer: Michelangelo Di Battista

Miu Miu

Model: Hailee Steinfeld

Photographer: Bruce Weber

Synopsis: Cutest ads, maybe ever. Between those pizza shots, the glittering shoes, and the sheer adorableness of Hailee Steinfeld, this campaign is in the top three for the season, for sure.

Miu Miu

Model: Hailee Steinfeld

Photographer: Bruce Weber

DKNY

Models: Aline Weber, Anne Vylatisyna and Izabel Goulart

Photographers: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Synopsis: The Upper East Side is a lovely place to shoot an ad.

Chanel

Model: Freja Beha Erichsen

Photographer: Karl Lagerfeld

Synopsis: Styled by Carine, shot by Karl, starring Freja...in a photobooth. This campaign is insanely awesome.

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Model: Elle Fanning

Photographer: Juergen Teller

Synopsis: Elle Fanning is in a cute standoff with Hailee Steinfeld.

Marc Jacobs

Model: Helena Bonham Carter

Photographer: Juergen Teller

Synopsis: Helena and Juergen are a match made in quirky heaven.

Marc Jacobs

Model: Helena Bonham Carter

Photographer: Juergen Teller

Burberry

Models: Cara Delvigne, Jordan Dunn, Molly Smith, Amber Anderson and Felicity Jones              

Photographer: Mario Testino

Synopsis: Burberry does just fine relying on pretty people and very cool clothes.

Burberry

Models: Cara Delvigne, Jordan Dunn, Molly Smith, Amber Anderson and Felicity Jones              

Photographer: Mario Testino

Bally

Models: Karlie Kloss and Caroline Trentini

Photographer: Steven Meisel

Synopsis: Karlie and Caroline look even more gorgeous than usual.

Louis Vuitton

Models: Zuzanna Bijoch, Gertrud Hegelund, Nyasha Matonhodze, Daphne Groeneveld and Anais Pouliot

Photographer: Steven Meisel

Synopsis: Little dogs in pretty bags go a long way.

D&G

Models: Tao Okamoto, Melodie Monrose, Marique Schimmel, Aiste Kliveckaite, Alexander Johansson, David Agboji and Guy Robinson

Photographer: Mario Testino

Synopsis: Bright and pretty in clothes, location and people is a good strategy.

Bottega Veneta

Model: Isabeli Fontana

Photographer: Robert Polidori

Synopsis: Rich people can brood in mansions too.

Gucci

Models: Joan Smalls and Martha Streck

Photographers: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot 

Synopsis: Hot chicks in cool clothes.

Etro

Models: Andres Risso, Bruce Machado and Aymeline Calade

Photographer: Mario Testino

Synopsis: So Euro.

Jil Sander

Model: Daria Strokous

Photographer: Willy Vanderperre

Synopsis: Bold and pretty, but maybe a bit boring.

Jil Sander Navy

Model: Arizona Muse

Photographer: Willy Vanderperre

Synopsis: Arizona Muse has staying power.

Longchamp

Model: Kate Moss

Photographer: Alasdair McLellan

Synopsis: Kate is everything.

YSL

Model: Raquel Zimmermann

Photographers: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Synopsis: Mad Men meets Raquel is seriously beautiful.

Aldo

Model: Lily Donaldson

Photographer: Terry Richardson

Synopsis: Lily and little animals is a winning combination.

Versace

Model: Saskia de Brauw

Photographers: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Synopsis: I hate the word fierce, but when it fits, it fits.

Jimmy Choo

Model: Raquel Zimmermann

Photographer: Steven Meisel

Synopsis: These are kind of weird and I like it.

Prada

Models: Antonia Wesseloh, Kelly Mittendorf, Julia Zimmer, Ondria hardin, Frida Gustavsson and Dorte Limkilde

Photographer: Steven Meisel

Synopsis: There's always room for new girls, and Miuccia should always pick them.

Jill Stuart

Model: Monika Jagaciak

Photographer: Mario Sorrenti

Synopsis: Pretty if not in any way ground breaking.

Jill Stuart

Model: Monika Jagaciak

Photographer: Mario Sorrenti

Isabel Marant

Model: Freja Beha Erichsen

Photographer: Mario Sorrenti

Synopsis: Super French and sexy.

Pringle of Scotland

Model: Tilda Swinton

Photographer: Walter Pfeiffer

Synopsis: I love that this pairing is continuing.

Givenchy

Model: Naomi Campbell

Photographer: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Synopsis: Rahr (said like a large cat).

Ralph Lauren

Model: Bruna Tenorio

Photographer: Sheila Metzner

Synopsis: Very Ralph.

Roberto Cavalli

Models: Karen Elson, Natasha Poly,  Mariacarla Boscono

Photographers: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Synopsis: That's a lot of Photoshop for one ad, but that hair is awesome.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Models: Daria Werbowy, Mathias Lauridsen

Photographer: Mikael Jansson

Synopsis: So Italiano. Love.

Balenciaga

Models: Julia Nobis, Liisa Winkler

Photographer: Steven Meisel

Synopsis: So random.

Alberta Ferretti

Model: Arizona Muse

Photographer: Glen Luchford

Synopsis: Arizona looks good with long hair.

Loewe

Model: Mariacarla Boscono

Photographers: Mert & Marcus

Synopsis: Mariacarla looks weirdly like Arizona here. The colors are amazing.

Oscar de la Renta

Model: Karlie Kloss

Photographer: Craig McDean

Synopsis: Karlie is bringing those Vogue jumping skills with her.

T by Alexander Wang

Model: Santigold and Spankrock

Photographer: Dan Jackson

Synopsis: Music meets fashion at its finest.

