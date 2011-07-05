Fall 2011 Ads: Cool Yet Lengthy List Of The Most Notable!

It’s sort of a lovely by-product of online fashion coverage that the very ads design houses pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to get into glossies get major coverage for free on the interwebs. When the best photographers in the world come together with the sickest models and/or celebrities in the clothes of the season it’s kind of major.
Karlie continues to jump, Hailee Steinfeld and Elle Fanning redefine adorable, Miuccia introduces the new girls, Freja gets in the photo booth and more happenings both expected and not came about for the most notable campaigns of the Fall 2011 season. These won’t hit your books until next month, so click through for the preview.
Mulberry
Models: Julia Saner and Tatiana Cotliar
Photographer: Tim Walker
Synopsis: Little Edie meets Call of the Wild. I like it.
Dolce & Gabbana
Models: Liu Wen, Isabeli Fontana, Maryna Linchuk, Constance Jablonski, Jac Jagaciak and Kate King
Photographer: Steven Klein
Synopsis: Downtown hipster gets dressed up in sexy Italian lady clothes and poses in front of grafitti. Looks pretty.
Valentino
Models: Ruby Aldridge, Caroline Brasch Nielsen, Monika Jagaciak and Sara Blomqvist
Photographer: David Sims
Synopsis: Wealthy, beautiful women lounge in gorgeous old world weekend estate, wearing beautiful clothes, staring into the distance.
Jean Paul Gaultier
Model: Kristen McMenamy
Photographers: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Synopsis: Kristen McMenamy is badass.
Blumarine
Model: Adriana Lima
Photographer: Michelangelo Di Battista
Synopsis: Adriana gives good pout in or out of lingerie.
Miu Miu
Model: Hailee Steinfeld
Photographer: Bruce Weber
Synopsis: Cutest ads, maybe ever. Between those pizza shots, the glittering shoes, and the sheer adorableness of Hailee Steinfeld, this campaign is in the top three for the season, for sure.
Miu Miu
Model: Hailee Steinfeld
Photographer: Bruce Weber
DKNY
Models: Aline Weber, Anne Vylatisyna and Izabel Goulart
Photographers: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Synopsis: The Upper East Side is a lovely place to shoot an ad.
Chanel
Model: Freja Beha Erichsen
Photographer: Karl Lagerfeld
Synopsis: Styled by Carine, shot by Karl, starring Freja...in a photobooth. This campaign is insanely awesome.
Marc by Marc Jacobs
Model: Elle Fanning
Photographer: Juergen Teller
Synopsis: Elle Fanning is in a cute standoff with Hailee Steinfeld.
Marc Jacobs
Model: Helena Bonham Carter
Photographer: Juergen Teller
Synopsis: Helena and Juergen are a match made in quirky heaven.
Burberry
Models: Cara Delvigne, Jordan Dunn, Molly Smith, Amber Anderson and Felicity Jones
Photographer: Mario Testino
Synopsis: Burberry does just fine relying on pretty people and very cool clothes.
Bally
Models: Karlie Kloss and Caroline Trentini
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Synopsis: Karlie and Caroline look even more gorgeous than usual.
Louis Vuitton
Models: Zuzanna Bijoch, Gertrud Hegelund, Nyasha Matonhodze, Daphne Groeneveld and Anais Pouliot
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Synopsis: Little dogs in pretty bags go a long way.
D&G
Models: Tao Okamoto, Melodie Monrose, Marique Schimmel, Aiste Kliveckaite, Alexander Johansson, David Agboji and Guy Robinson
Photographer: Mario Testino
Synopsis: Bright and pretty in clothes, location and people is a good strategy.
Bottega Veneta
Model: Isabeli Fontana
Photographer: Robert Polidori
Synopsis: Rich people can brood in mansions too.
Gucci
Models: Joan Smalls and Martha Streck
Photographers: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot
Synopsis: Hot chicks in cool clothes.
Etro
Models: Andres Risso, Bruce Machado and Aymeline Calade
Photographer: Mario Testino
Synopsis: So Euro.
Jil Sander
Model: Daria Strokous
Photographer: Willy Vanderperre
Synopsis: Bold and pretty, but maybe a bit boring.
Jil Sander Navy
Model: Arizona Muse
Photographer: Willy Vanderperre
Synopsis: Arizona Muse has staying power.
Longchamp
Model: Kate Moss
Photographer: Alasdair McLellan
Synopsis: Kate is everything.
YSL
Model: Raquel Zimmermann
Photographers: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Synopsis: Mad Men meets Raquel is seriously beautiful.
Aldo
Model: Lily Donaldson
Photographer: Terry Richardson
Synopsis: Lily and little animals is a winning combination.
Versace
Model: Saskia de Brauw
Photographers: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott
Synopsis: I hate the word fierce, but when it fits, it fits.
Jimmy Choo
Model: Raquel Zimmermann
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Synopsis: These are kind of weird and I like it.
Prada
Models: Antonia Wesseloh, Kelly Mittendorf, Julia Zimmer, Ondria hardin, Frida Gustavsson and Dorte Limkilde
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Synopsis: There's always room for new girls, and Miuccia should always pick them.
Jill Stuart
Model: Monika Jagaciak
Photographer: Mario Sorrenti
Synopsis: Pretty if not in any way ground breaking.
Isabel Marant
Model: Freja Beha Erichsen
Photographer: Mario Sorrenti
Synopsis: Super French and sexy.
Pringle of Scotland
Model: Tilda Swinton
Photographer: Walter Pfeiffer
Synopsis: I love that this pairing is continuing.
Givenchy
Model: Naomi Campbell
Photographer: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Synopsis: Rahr (said like a large cat).
Ralph Lauren
Model: Bruna Tenorio
Photographer: Sheila Metzner
Synopsis: Very Ralph.
Roberto Cavalli
Models: Karen Elson, Natasha Poly, Mariacarla Boscono
Photographers: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Synopsis: That's a lot of Photoshop for one ad, but that hair is awesome.
Salvatore Ferragamo
Models: Daria Werbowy, Mathias Lauridsen
Photographer: Mikael Jansson
Synopsis: So Italiano. Love.
Balenciaga
Models: Julia Nobis, Liisa Winkler
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Synopsis: So random.
Alberta Ferretti
Model: Arizona Muse
Photographer: Glen Luchford
Synopsis: Arizona looks good with long hair.
Loewe
Model: Mariacarla Boscono
Photographers: Mert & Marcus
Synopsis: Mariacarla looks weirdly like Arizona here. The colors are amazing.
Oscar de la Renta
Model: Karlie Kloss
Photographer: Craig McDean
Synopsis: Karlie is bringing those Vogue jumping skills with her.
T by Alexander Wang
Model: Santigold and Spankrock
Photographer: Dan Jackson
Synopsis: Music meets fashion at its finest.