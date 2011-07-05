Fall 2011 Ads: Cool Yet Lengthy List Of The Most Notable!

It’s sort of a lovely by-product of online fashion coverage that the very ads design houses pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to get into glossies get major coverage for free on the interwebs. When the best photographers in the world come together with the sickest models and/or celebrities in the clothes of the season it’s kind of major.

Karlie continues to jump, Hailee Steinfeld and Elle Fanning redefine adorable, Miuccia introduces the new girls, Freja gets in the photo booth and more happenings both expected and not came about for the most notable campaigns of the Fall 2011 season. These won’t hit your books until next month, so click through for the preview.