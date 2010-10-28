Fall 2010 Fashion Trends: Sock ‘Em Dead

When you’re on a budget and are attempting to limit yourself to only a few shoe purchases per season (keyword: attempting), finding fresh new ways to wear your footwear is always welcome. Fun, embellished tights and the vast array of socks that have resurfaced on store shelves this year are perhaps one of the best things since silly bands to have eased up our clothing budgets. My case: they’re one of the cheaper accessories to stock up on, and they can easily transform that tired old pair of platforms that you’ve been tempted to toss into your everyday stomping staple.

This casual meets chic look isn’t for everyone (I personally know a few friends who have a strange aversion to the socks and footwear pairing much like I have an aversion to pickles), but alas if you’re open minded with trying the trend, we’ve scoured the interwebs for some of our favorite layering items for your legs and feet. Click through the side show for the very best in everything sheer, slouchy, colorblocked, ruffled, legwarming, embellished and printed that will take those strappy shoes you haven’t worn in weeks to the next level.