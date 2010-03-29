Fall 2010 Trend Preview: The Looks We’re Coveting from the Runways

Now that we’ve had a full month to process the bevy of designs that made it down the runways for the fall ’10 season, we’ve narrowed it down to the best of the best– here are our favorite trends that we’ll be emulating come summer’s end.



Best Updated Classic: Plaid (above)

Whether it came in the form of skirts, blazers, scarves, pea coats, or dresses (in velvet, no less)– plaid was a fabric that got some serious play on the runways for fall. Rag & Bone styled it for the chic outdoorsy woman, Jill Stuart sexed it up with a draped tartan mini dress paired with over-the-knee lace up boots, and Chris Benz made it work appropriate with an embellished blazer.

Left to right: Chris Benz, Rag & Bone, Rodarte, Jill Stuart, Peter Jensen, Tommy Hilfiger.

Best Print: Gothic Florals



We’ve already talked your ears off over our current obsession with bright spring florals, but the fall ’10 season brings in a moodier version of the print– think black and more black for a gothic vibe. Our favorite interpretation of the trend was on Ralph Lauren’s runway where the designer toughened up the floral chiffon layers with dark accessories including black fishnet gloves and a rosary-inspired necklace.

Clockwise from top left: Christopher Kane, Dolce & Gabbana, Kenzo, Matthew Williamson, Preen, Ralph Lauren.



Best to Bare: Belly



If you think that the end of the 2010 bikini season will mark the end of your exercise routine– think again. The belly shirt trend, which became popular in the 90s, took a turn on the recent runways– but with a decidedly less tacky/trashy feel. Whether we decide to sport the look with a cute crop top, a sheer overlay, or a bralet paired with shorts and cardigan has yet to be determined, but we do know one thing– we’ll be keeping up those ab exercises! All we can hope for is that a resurgence of navel piercings doesn’t follow suit.

Clockwise from top left: Dolce & Gabbana, Missoni, Diesel Black Gold, Alexander Wang, Brian Reyes, Givenchy.



Wear Head-to-Toe: Leather



Not that it’s never been done before, but head-to-toe leather is a look that few have pulled off successfully in the past. Typically reserved for those with motorcycles in their driveways (or whips in their dresser drawers), this trend is best worn with a large dose of confidence. We’ll be easing into the look for fall– beginning with a floor-length leather gown (a la Staerk). Mustering up the guts to try out Altuzarra’s leather catsuit (worn seductively by Abbey Lee here) may provide a greater challenge.

Clockwise from top left: Staerk, Bottega Veneta, Ann Demeulemeester, Chloe, Altuzarra, Narciso Rodriguez.

Best Comeback: Velvet



Velvet typically reminds us of the cutesy outfits our moms used to dress us in back in the 5th grade– whether it was for our middle school father-daughter dance or for a family outing to see the Nutcracker. Whether the soft fabric brings back fond memories of your childhood, or makes you want to puke, velvet is one trend that rarely comes with neutrality. We know this one’s not for everyone, but if Alex Wang and Marc are open to the fabric– we’re ready to give another go at it.

Clockwise from top left: Dolce & Gabbana, Altuzarra, Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, Elise Overland, Burberry.

Sexiest Conservative Look: Collars



While a small detail, it seems that priestly collars pervaded almost every collection for fall. The chest region is clearly not the ideal place to be showing skin for the coming season– and with the cooler weather that fall brings, we’re not complaining. While the restricted collars give us a bit of claustrophobia just looking at them, we like that they provide an interesting challenge– how exactly does one make the reserved look a bit sexier? Well, that’s up to you to decide.

Clockwise from top left: D&G, Proenza Schouler, Dries van Noten, Derek Lam, Miu Miu, Christopher Kane.

How to Wear Outerwear: Belted



The fall/winter runways got a bit more playful with cold weather gear that allows for some styling creativity. Instead of purchasing a trench or peacoat with an already attached belt, we’ll be on the lookout for outerwear that we can style ourselves– and in an unexpected way. Think belted fur (gasp!), buckles that cinch below the hips (a la Michael Kors), and unexpected knots accessorizing sweaters and jackets.

From left to right: Vena Cava, Burberry, Derek Lam, Michael Kors, Thakoon, Jill Stuart.

Coolest Updated Trend: Interesting Fur



When it comes to fur, whether you wear real or faux doesn’t matter for fall– it’s where you wear it that matters. And if the runways were any indication– our options have vastly expanded from previous seasons. Don it to provide warmth around your midsection (like at Balanciaga), update your cocktail attire with some some aggressive fur sleeves, or find the perfect leather and fur combo jacket to provide any ensemble with some toughened up glam.

Clockwise from top left: Balenciaga, Michael Kors, Chloe, Lanvin, Jen Kao, Proenza Schouler.

Best New Cut: Asymmetrical Skirts



The fall ’10 runways made it pretty clear that mini skirts are over. Longer hemlines were out in full force– but that didn’t minimize their sex appeal. Our favorite skirt style for fall melded a bit of the two, with asymmetrical cuts that provided some drastic contrast from front to back (or side to side). The best of this trend were seen on the runways of designers including Kimberly Ovitz, Mark Fast, and Stella McCartney.

Clockwise from top left: Maison Martin Margiela, Stella McCartney, Mark Fast, Paris 68, Ann Demeulemeester, Kimberly Ovitz.

