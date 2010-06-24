StyleCaster
Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton

Bee Shyuan
by

Just as we were settling (somewhat) into 90-degree days, we have a round of the latest Fall 2010 campaigns to cool us down. Unlike, say Spring 2010 when more than one fashion house featured their models of choice fallen over on the grass, sofa, floor, you get the picture, Fall is turning out to be quite the unpredictable season. Valentino, a brand known for its refined delicate finishes, is showing some skin (and shocking some proper ladies in the process), capturing model-to-watch Tati Coliar completely nude.

94225 1277392415 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton
Photo: David Sims; Stylist: Karl Templer

Meanwhile Louis Vuitton with their considerable coffers has tapped Christy Turlington (my all-time favorite), Karen Elson and forever young Natalia Vodianova – quite the megawatt model trifecta.
94234 1277393915 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton
94233 1277393914 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton
94232 1277393914 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton
Photos: Steven Meisel

Elson, who recently dropped her first album, is one busy woman. The flame-haired beauty is also back for her second season with St. John.
94220 1277392043 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton

94221 1277392043 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton

94222 1277392044 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton

94223 1277392045 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton

94224 1277392046 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton
Photos: Greg Kadel; Stylist: Diana Sharp

There’s just a bit of room amongst the model titans for some campaign favorites. After a ridiculously strong SS10 campaign season (including Dior, Oscar de la Renta, YSL Beaut and Hermes), Karlie Kloss is sticking around… well, only time and good genes will tell. Check out her Fall 2010 shots for Donna Karan the designer is celebrating her 25th anniversary.

94228 1277392857 486x Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton

94226 1277392842 486x Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton

94227 1277392850 486x Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton
Photos: Patrick Demarchelier; Stylist: Nicoletta Santoro

And for those who thought the bowl cut was going anywhere. DSquared would like to argue otherwise. Iris Strubegger manages to make the adrogynous cut look more dominatrix than little boy peep.
94216 1277391867 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton

94217 1277391867 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton
94218 1277391868 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton
94219 1277391869 Fall 2010 Campaigns: Valentino Goes Nude, Model Trifecta At Louis Vuitton
Photos: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Stay tuned for more campaign shots as the Fall 2010 season rolls in!

