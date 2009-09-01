Fall 2009 Hermes Looks For Less

The fall 2009 Hermes collection that propelled down the runway has inspired us to channel our inner Amy Johnson, a pilot in the 1930s whose runway accomplishments made her almost as well known as Amelia Earhart, and a record breaking trendsetter. The collection was filled with aviation inspired pieces such as fur-collared bombers, leather jumpsuits, ultra-slimming suede boots, and Kelly bags. Pioneer your own jet-setting look this fall.

1) Delias kieran bomber jacket, $79.50, at delias.com; 2) Ricardo Beverly Hills aviator hat, $59.95, at amazon.com; 3) Calvin Klein sheer orange button-up shirt, at calvinklein.com; 4) Topshop leather three bow strand belt, $65, at Topshop.com; 5) Noble Youth burgandy wide leg trouser, at stylecaster.com; 6) J.Crew toscana shearling gloves, $150, at jcrew.com; 7) Proenza Schouler round-framed sunglasses, $310, at stylecaster.com; 8) Forever21 flying rose hoop earrings, $5.80, at forever21.com; 9) Ecote suede studded clutch, $14.99, at urbanoutfitters.com; 10) Ombres 5 lumieres, $56, at sephora.com; 11) Aldo parrin leather cut out boots, $100, at aldo.com.