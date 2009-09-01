StyleCaster
Share

Fall 2009 Hermes Looks For Less

What's hot
StyleCaster

Fall 2009 Hermes Looks For Less

Arielle
by

The fall 2009 Hermes collection that propelled down the runway has inspired us to channel our inner Amy Johnson, a pilot in the 1930s whose runway accomplishments made her almost as well known as Amelia Earhart, and a record breaking trendsetter. The collection was filled with aviation inspired pieces such as fur-collared bombers, leather jumpsuits, ultra-slimming suede boots, and Kelly bags. Pioneer your own jet-setting look this fall.

1) Delias kieran bomber jacket, $79.50, at delias.com; 2) Ricardo Beverly Hills aviator hat, $59.95, at amazon.com; 3) Calvin Klein sheer orange button-up shirt, at calvinklein.com; 4) Topshop leather three bow strand belt, $65, at Topshop.com; 5) Noble Youth burgandy wide leg trouser, at stylecaster.com; 6) J.Crew toscana shearling gloves, $150, at jcrew.com; 7) Proenza Schouler round-framed sunglasses, $310, at stylecaster.com; 8) Forever21 flying rose hoop earrings, $5.80, at forever21.com; 9) Ecote suede studded clutch, $14.99, at urbanoutfitters.com; 10) Ombres 5 lumieres, $56, at sephora.com; 11) Aldo parrin leather cut out boots, $100, at aldo.com.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share