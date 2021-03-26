All ‘The Falcon & The Winter Soldier’ Easter Eggs You Missed From Marvel’s New Show

Since its premiere, fans have been on the hunt for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Easter eggs and clues about the show’s ties to other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and the comics its characters are based on.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is Marvel’s second TV series after WandaVision, premiered on Disney+ on March 19, 2021. The series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. Winter Soldier) respectively and is set six months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America) pass his shield to Sam and name him the new captain after he traveled back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their proper timelines.

When Steve, who stayed in the past and grew old, reunited with Sam in the present, he gave him Captain America’s near-indestructible vibranium shield and passed him the mantle. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sees Sam team up with Bucky, a former rival of Captain America’s, for a worldwide mission.

“The show is very honest and forthright and very unapologetic about dealing with the truth of what it means to be American, Captain America, Black Captain America—and if that’s even a thing,” Mackie told Entertainment Weekly in March 2021 “I think picking up from where we left off at the end of Endgame, the show progresses extremely well by asking those questions and really explaining why Sam said the shield feels like it belongs to someone else.”

Those who have seen The Falcon and The Winter Soldier so far know that there are tons of references to Captain America, but those nods aren’t the only Marvel Easter eggs on the show. Ahead are all The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Easter eggs you may have missed.

Episode 1:

“Like Someone Else’s”

In Avengers: Endgame, an elderly Steve Rogers asks Sam how it feels to hold Captain America’s shield. “How does it feel?” Steve asks. Sam responds, “Like it’s someone else’s.” Steve then says, “It isn’t.” In the first scene of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the viewer hears the same conversation replay as Sam holds Captain America’s shield. The scene also shows Sam with the same bag Steve gave him to hold the shield in Avengers: Endgame.

Joaquin Torres

Lieutenant Joaquin Torres (played by Danny Ramirez), an officer in the United States Air Force, is introduced in episode 1 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. In the comics, Joaquin takes on the mantle of Falcon as a human-bird hybrid and becomes Sam’s new sidekick after he becomes Captain America.

Redwing

In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Redwing is a drone-like bird that fights with him in the air. But in the comics, Redwing is actually a real falcon that Sam shares a telepathic link with.

Georges Batroc

The first episode sees Sam fight with Georges Batroc, the leader of the LAF crime organization. Georges isn’t a new character. Marvel fans first saw him in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where Steve fought with him on a ship. Georges is also seen wearing his signature yellow and gold colors from the comic books. Another parallel is that both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier open with Georges’ fight scenes with Steve and Sam respectively.

Flag Smashers

In episode 1, Joaquin tells Sam that he’s tracking a group called Flag Smashers. In the comics, Flag Smashers is a supervillain who fights with Captain America and is on a mission to liberate Earth from national rule.

“On Your Left”

During the scene where Sam gives Captain America’s shield to the Smithsonian, a poster of Captain America is seen on Sam’s left side, which is a nod to a fan-favorite moment in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where Sam tells Steve “on your left” as they’re running next to each other.

Captain America Exhibit

The Captain America exhibit at the Smithsonian has several references to the character’s legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most notable is a reference to Captain America’s “final mission,” which was to return to the Infinity Stones. The exhibit also included a list of the “vanished” from Thanos’ snap, as well as Bucky’s history. The exhibit also included the cover of the first Captain America comic book in 1941, which showed the character punching Hitler.

Bucky Sleeping on the Floor

The first episode also sees Bucky sleeping on the floor, which was a reference to a conversation Steve and Sam had in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where they talked about how difficult it was to adjust to everyday life, specifically sleeping in a bed.

Bucky’s List

Bucky’s List in episode 1 includes the names of several Marvel villains he’s faced in the comics and MCU, such as Rostov (a.k.a. the Red Barbarian who imprisoned him in the comics) and Zemo (a.k.a. Helmut Zemo) the main villain in Captain America: Civil War. The list also includes the name Kaminski, which is a nod to Len Kaminski, the Marvel comics writer who worked on Sam’s issues.

Bucky Saving Yori

The scene where Bucky helps Yori in an alley was a nod to when Bucky saved Steve in an alley in Captain America: The First Avenger when they were younger.

Sam & Sarah’s Boat

On the side of Sam and Sarah’s boat are the names Paul and Darlene, which are the names of their parents in the comics.

New Captain America

Episode 1 ended with a cliffhanger when it revealed John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell) as the new Captain America. Here’s what to know about the character.

Madripoor

The end credits of the first episode include the name “Madripoor,” which is a country in Southeast Asia in the Marvel comics. It’s also where the X-Mansion built by Magneto was in the X-Men comics.

December 16, 1991

The credits also include the date December 16, 1991, which is the date Tony Stark/Iron Man’s parents were killed by the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier airs Fridays on Disney+. Here’s how to watch it for free.