Fake Posh Celebrates Fall Line

When I was in 6th grade, my friend Megan and I would play Spice Girls in my basement, but there were only two of us and five Spice Girls, so I was always Ginger and Posh, complete with the bored pout and my mom’s high heels. Anyway, the V Magazine spread for the September issue features Heidi Mount and Finbar McGuiness playing Victoria Beckham, in Versace sky-highs and Balenciaga sunnies.

The spread has a slightly eerie feel to it, like Mommy Dearest (you know Posh does not have any wire hangers), and without the unspoken cheek that comes with actual Beckham photos. The pics are meant to celebrate Beckham’s upcoming fall collection, and so the models wear her slinky, form-fitting dresses, and sheepishly hold a crying baby. Who is that baby? Why does it look so neglected? Oh yeah…because he’s a baby in V Magazine being held by a fake Victoria Beckham.

As fierce as the shoes are…I still feel a little awkward about the whole thing. Maybe I just miss playing Posh myself.