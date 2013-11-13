We’ll probably never forget the first time we saw the fake orgasm scene in “When Harry Met Sally.” And we’re pretty sure that a bunch of diners at Katz’s Delicatessen in New York will really, really never forget it.

That’s because the other day, they were treated to a very special reenactment of the Billy Crystal/Meg Ryan scene (which was actually filmed in the famed deli in 1989) by not just one couple but twenty, all moaning, writhing, and purring in faux-ecstacy. And it all went down without the restaurant knowing ahead of time.

The couples were a part of the group Improv Everywhere, who delight in staging wacky unplanned group endeavors across the city (they’re probably best known for their No Pants Subway Ride).

“When Harry Met Sally In Real Life” is definitely worth watching, but if you’re at work, we recommend you put headphones on — there is quite a bit of moaning, after all.