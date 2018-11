Giles Bensimon has found a new home after shooting exclusively for Elle for 20 years. He most recently shot Faith Hill for Redbook‘s May cover. The issue takes a vintage turn with the singer posing as herself, then her favorite icons Grace Kelly, Twiggy, and Brigette Bardot. Facing each cover is a vintage-inspired ad from Lily of France.

Expect more partnerships between Bensimon and Redbook in the future and if that means more vintage magazine inspiration, we don’t mind at all.

[WWD]