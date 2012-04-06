Fair Warning: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Aren’t Fans Of Cheesy Celebrity Fiction

Lauren Conrad, please take note. If you ever want to impress Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen it’s probably best not to send them one of your books. That’s the hard lesson learned by Tyra Banks, who today must bear witness to the knowledge to that her oh-so-generous gifting of personalized copies of her craptastic novel, Modelland made it into the second-hand bin of NYC’s Housing Works.

Universally loathed by book reviewers (“I officially lost the will to live” pretty much sums up most of their sentiments after reading it), the autographed novels were handed off to the charity organization by someone in the Olsen camp and then helpfully posted on HW’s Tumblr to further drive home the point that nobody wants to read a book in which the main character is named Tookie De La Crème.

Not that we can blame MK+A — after all, as their many fan blogs will tell you, Oliver Twist and Of Mice and Men were their fave reads at the ripe ole’ age of 14, so a story about a model, a magical mountain and things like a Catwalk Corridor and Thigh-High Boot Camp might seem rather trifling in comparison.

The good news? You can snag both copies now for a mere hundred bucks. The bad news: We’re pretty sure this literary gem is almost as bad (if not worse) than that time we were forced to actually pick up and read the first 17 chapters of 50 Shades of Grey.

(What do you think of books written by celebs? Post your loves and loathes below and we might just go out of our way and have Tyra Banks autograph a copy for you.)