6 Cool Things You Never Knew About Chipotle

During the last few years, Chipotle has not so quietly become the fast-food joint du jour thanks to its promise of fresh ingredients, customizable orders, and—let’s be real—burritos that are basically the edible equivalent of crack.

For all you Chipotle diehards out there, it’s probably no surprise that Chipotle’s sales have increased each year for over two decades (a huge coup considering that over the past seven years people have been trending towards dining out less).

With a lot of fast food, the worry is often, “What’s actually going on behind the scenes where I’m eating, and more importantly, what am I actually eating.” The Wall Street Journal recently did an in-depth analysis of the Chipotle experience in a piece called “Inside Chipotle’s Kitchen: What’s Really Handmade” and the chain feels so confident about its product it actually let the Journal reporter work in one of its kitchens for two days.

Here, some pretty cool facts about all that Chipotle you’re scarfing:

1. A lot of things are made from scratch at Chipotle, including guacamole, which is made in-house at almost 1,800 Chipotle’s nationwide. Onions, cilantro, lettuce, and jalapeños are chopped into small pieces at Chipotle restaurants by hand. And cheese is also shredded in-house.

2. Tomatoes are chopped on-site too. For years, Chipotle used pre-chopped tomatoes to make its mild salsa, but made the switch recently to chopping tomatoes in-house using dicing machines.

3. There’s extreme precision to everything done at Chipotle. Onions, for instance, are expected to be diced at a consistent size so that salsa has the perfect amount of onion flavor—not too much, and not too little.

4. Portions at Chipotle are similarly precise—think 4 ounces of rice, 4 ounces of beans, and 1 ounce portions of cheese and lettuce in everything you order.

5. Chipotle staff are trained to be generous with portion of rice, beans, and salsa, but are also trained to be stingy with more expensive menu items including steak, carnitas, barbacoa, chicken, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. When customers ask for more of those items Chipotle employees explain that an extra scoop of that food will mean an extra charge.

6. Customer satisfaction is still central to training at Chipotle. Employees, for instance, are expected to engage in eye contact with customers to gage how satisfied they are.

Does any of this change your opinion of Chipotle? Share your thoughts in the comments!