Your Guide to the 2015 Grammys: Everything You Need to Know Before Sunday’s Show

There’s a very specific joy that comes from award shows. From the dresses (still not over Kate Hudson at the Golden Globes), to the hosts (NPH, we’re getting psyched!), to the inspiring, and sometimes wacky acceptance speeches (Matthew McConaughey…), Awards Season is a truly unique time of year.

This Sunday, we take a break from movies and TV to celebrate the most eccentric and unpredictable awards show of them all: The Grammys. The fashion, performances, and invite list never fail to shock, and we’re sure this year will be no different.

Before the big telecast, here’s a quick primer on everything you need to know—including fun facts about this year’s show, who’ll be taking the stage, and every single nominee.

Fun facts about the 54th Annual Grammy Awards

-With her nominations for “Drunk in Love” and Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles becomes the most-nominated woman in Grammy history this year, clocking in at 51 nominations, proving, yet again, why she really deserves the nickname Queen B.

– Pharrell Williams is nominated against himself three times in the “Album of the Year” category for his own album GIRL, and his production work on Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran‘s X.

– Usher is also nominated against himself in the “Best R&B Performance” category with “Good Kisser,” and his feature on Chris Brown‘s “New Flame”

– The late Joan Rivers, who passed away last year, is nominated for her second Grammy in the category of “Best Spoken Word Album” for Diary of a Diva. We know that she’ll be smiling—and policing the fashion from above.

With LL Cool J hosting for the fourth consecutive year, the show is in the hands of a seasoned vet, and we have a feeling the event won’t disappoint. Confirmed pop performances include: Beyoncé with John Legend and Common, Katy Perry (who will take the stage to perform her song “By the Grace of God” with a domestic abuse survivor), Kanye West with Paul McCartney and Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Madonna, Sam Smith, Adam Levine, and Pharrell … just to name a few.

See below for a full list of nominations! Our early predictions are in bold, but don’t let us sway you. In the words of Katniss Everdeen, may the odds be ever in (your favorite musician’s) favor!

Album of the Year

• Morning Phase – Beck

• Beyoncé – Beyoncé

• X – Ed Sheeran

• In The Lonely Hour – Sam Smith

• G I R L – Pharrell Williams

Song of the Year

• “All About That Bass” – Meghan Trainor

• “Chandelier” – Sia

• “Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift

• “Stay with Me (Darkchild Version)” – Sam Smith

• “Take Me to Church” – Hozier

Best Country Album

• Riser – Dierks Bentley

• The Outsiders – Eric Church

• 12 Stories – Brandy Clark

• Platinum – Miranda Lambert

• The Way I’m Livin’ – Lee Ann Womack

Best Pop Vocal Album

• Ghost Stories – Coldplay

• Bangerz – Miley Cyrus

• My Everything – Ariana Grande

• Prism – Katy Perry

• x – Ed Sheeran

• In the Lonely Hour – Sam Smith

Best Urban Contemporary Album

• Sail Out – Jhené Aiko

• Beyoncé – Beyoncé

• X – Chris Brown

• Mali Is – Mali Music

• G I R L – Pharrell Williams

Record of the Year

• “Fancy” – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

• “Chandelier” – Sia

• “Stay with Me” (Darkchild version) – Sam Smith

• “Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift

• “All About That Bass” – Meghan Trainor

Best Pop Solo Performance

• “All of Me” – John Legend

• “Chandelier” – Sia

• “Stay with Me” – Sam Smith

• “Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift

• “Happy” – Pharrell Williams

Best Rock Song

• “Ain’t It Fun” – Paramore

• “Blue Moon” – Beck

• “Fever” – The Black Keys

• “Gimme Something Good” – Ryan Adams

• “Lazaretto” – Jack White

Best Rock Album

• Ryan Adams – Ryan Adams

• Morning Phase – Beck

• Turn Blue – The Black Keys

• Hypnotic Eye – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

• Songs of Innocence – U2

Best New Artist

• Iggy Azalea

• Bastille

• Brandy Clark

• HAIM

• Sam Smith

Best Country Song

• “American Kids” – Kenny Chesney

• “Automatic” – Miranda Lambert

• “Give Me Back My Hometown” – Eric Church

• “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” – Glen Campbell

• “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” – Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill

Best Rap Performance

• “3005” – Childish Gambino

• “0 to 100/The Catch Up” – Drake

• “Rap God” – Eminem

• “i” – Kendrick Lamar

• “All I Need Is You” – Lecrae

Best Alternative Album

• This Is All Yours – alt-J

• Reflektor – Arcade Fire

• Melophobia – Cage the Elephant

• St. Vincent – St. Vincent

• Lazaretto – Jack White

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

• Cheek to Cheek – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

• Nostalgia – Annie Lennox

• Night Songs – Barry Manilow

• Sending You a Little Christmas – Johnny Mathis

• Partners – Barbra Streisand with Various Artists

Best Rap Album

• The New Classic – Iggy Azalea

• Because the Internet – Childish Gambino

• Nobody’s Smiling – Common

• The Marshall Mathers LP 2 – Eminem

• Oxymoron – Schoolboy Q

• Black Hollywood – Wiz Khalifa

Best Country Solo Performance

• “Give Me Back My Hometown” – Eric Church

• “Invisible” – Hunter Hayes

• “Automatic” – Miranda Lambert

• “Something in the Water” – Carrie Underwood

• “Cop Car” – Keith Urban

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• “Fancy” – Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX

• “A Sky Full of Stars” – Coldplay

• “Say Something” – A Great Big World with Christina Aguilera

• “Bang Bang” – Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj

• “Dark Horse” – Katy Perry ft. Juicy J

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

• “Gentle on My Mind” – The Band Perry

• “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” – Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill

• “Raise ‘Em Up” – Keith Urban ft. Eric Church

• “Day Drinking” – Little Big Town

• “Somethin’ Bad” – Miranda Lambert ft. Carrie Underwood

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

• “Blak Majik” – Common ft. Jhené Aiko

• “The Monster” – Eminem ft. Rihanna

• “Tuesday” – I Love Makonnen ft. Drake

• “Studio” – Schoolboy Q ft. BJ The Chicago Kid

• “Bound 2” – Kanye West & Charlie Wilson

Best Rap Song

• “Anaconda” – Nicki Minaj

• “Bound 2” – Kanye West & Charlie Wilson

• “i” – Kendrick Lamar

• “We Dem Boyz” – Wiz Khalifa

• “0 to 100/The Catch Up” – Drake

Best R&B Performance

• “Drunk in Love” – Beyoncé ft. Jay Z

• “New Flame” – Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross

• “It’s Your World” – Jennifer Hudson ft. R. Kelly

• “Like This” – Ledisi

• “Good Kisser” – Usher

Best R&B Song

• “Drunk In Love” – Beyoncé ft. Jay Z

• “Good Kisser” – Usher

• “New Flame” – Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross

• “Options (Wolfjames Version)” – Luke James ft. Rick Ross

• “The Worst” – Jhené Aiko