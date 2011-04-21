Fact: Tom Ford Is One Of World’s Most Influential People

TIME magazine’s annual list of the world’s most influential people was just releasedThe 2011 TIME 100and Tom Ford is the only fashion industry player to make the cut this year.

Considering how much attention he’s garnered from his return to womenswear and his super-exclusive runway presentations, the 48-year-old seems like the perfect choice, especially since it seems that only one or two spots are reserved for “fashion people”Marc Jacobs made the 2010 list, as did model Liya Kabede, whose profile was actually written by Ford.

Ford was profiled for the issue by his longtime friend Rita Wilson, and the actress notes that “the world knows him as the designer who brought sexy back in the ’90s and has kept it there.” He’s joined on the list by power players like Barack Obama, Arianna Huffington and Oprah, as well as by a handful of Hollywood darlings like Blake Lively, Chris Colfer, Justin Beiber and Bruno Mars. As our very own Andrea Uku puts it, “I guess if you can make it on to Glee, you can make it into the TIME 100.”

Are there any designers or other industry figures that you’d like to see make the list?

Photo:George Pimentel, Getty Images