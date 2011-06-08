Fact: Elle Fanning Is on the Path To Style Icon Status

Besides that little cultural phenomenon called Twilightand a Marc Jacobs fragrance campaignDakota Fanning has taken a backseat to her little sister Elle Fanning lately, possibly because Elle has so many new projects to promote.

No longer is Elle the little girl from Sofia Coppola’s Somewhereshe’s a 13-year-old phenom who stars in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Super 8, backed by Hollywood dream team J.J Abrams and Steven Spielberg. Before the end of the year, she has two more major movies premiering: Twixt Now and Sunrise with director Francis Ford Coppola and We Bought a Zoo with the Oscar-winning Cameron Crowe.

The starlet sat down with BlackBook magazine recently for a gorgeous black and white photo shoot, styled by Britt Bardo. We know she’s really young, but she has the poise and confidence of a seasoned vet, plus, she’s not afraid to take a sartorial risk, unlike many stars in the tween set.

Since she has the summer off before starting high school, Fanning told the mag that she plans to go to Paris, a place she’s surprisingly never visited. Who knows, maybe she’ll catch Karl or Alber’s eye while she’s thereI could easily see her as the face of a chic Parisian fashion house.

Click through to see all of the photos from BlackBook.