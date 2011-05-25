The Facial Expression That Makes Men Look Desperate For Sex

You won’t find a woman saying she’s really into some guy’s sexy smile well, at least not according to a new University of British Columbia study, which found that women were least attracted to smiling, happy men, and most sexually attracted to the moody bad boy. This isn’t exactly new information we like the guys we think we can fix but who knew a smile could actually be a turn off?

I guess the old saying, “a smile goes a long way,” isn’t really true after all, at least not for men. Researcher found that unlike the ladies, guys are most sexually attracted to girls who looked happy. The study showed pictures of the opposite sex to both male and female participants, who were asked to rate sexual attractiveness based on the expressions. While thre are no clear-cut explanations as to why women don’t find smiling attractive, one theory put forth by the researchers is:

A big smile may make him appear too feminine or more desperate for sex.

Think about it would you really be into Robert Pattinson Edward Cullen if he went around with some cheesy grin on his face? I think not. There’s something so appealing and mysterious about the tortured guy who doesn’t wear his feelings plastered on his face, as long as the bad boy look isn’t directly translated into a bad boy personality. That’s when we begin to get into dangerous territory, usually ending with a girl in tears because she wasn’t the one who could change him. Study director Jessica Tracy adds:

When people want a long-term relationship they take much more into account than sexual attractiveness. How nice a person is, is a big thing… So we’re not saying, don’t be a nice guy.

Moral of the story: guys, it’s ok to look like an asshole, but just don’t actually be an asshole.