Faces Of Fashion: Shopbop And Sephora Unite

Fashion and beauty go hand in hand more perfectly than almost any other pair of things imaginable. It’s rare to think of any fashion icon throughout history without also thinking of her corresponding beauty look. Who would Twiggy be without her pixie cut and those exaggerated lashes. Would Marilyn Monroe be the fashion icon she is today without her platinum locks and trademark beauty mark. Recognizing this link between fashion and beauty, Shopbop and Sephora have teamed up to bring customers the SEPHORA COLLECTION 5 in 1 limited-edition color palette inspired by Shopbops Faces of Fashion editorial lookbook.

The set includes five distinct color palettes, each with ten eye shadows, two lip colors, and one blush in color stories that correspond to five iconic figures in fashion. Think bright blues, greens, pinks and purples for A Nod to Mod. Shopbop Fashion Director Kate Ciepluch remarked, “Fashion and beauty are inextricably connected, so it seemed fitting to bring them together in an editorial feature.” Click through the slides above to see the iconic looks and pick up your own palette so that you can replicate your favorite look at home.