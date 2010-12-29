StyleCaster
Share

Faces Of Fashion: Shopbop And Sephora Unite

What's hot
StyleCaster

Faces Of Fashion: Shopbop And Sephora Unite

Andrea
by
Faces Of Fashion: Shopbop And Sephora Unite
6 Start slideshow

Fashion and beauty go hand in hand more perfectly than almost any other pair of things imaginable. It’s rare to think of any fashion icon throughout history without also thinking of her corresponding beauty look. Who would Twiggy be without her pixie cut and those exaggerated lashes. Would Marilyn Monroe be the fashion icon she is today without her platinum locks and trademark beauty mark. Recognizing this link between fashion and beauty, Shopbop and Sephora have teamed up to bring customers the SEPHORA COLLECTION 5 in 1 limited-edition color palette inspired by Shopbops Faces of Fashion editorial lookbook.

The set includes five distinct color palettes, each with ten eye shadows, two lip colors, and one blush in color stories that correspond to five iconic figures in fashion. Think bright blues, greens, pinks and purples for A Nod to Mod. Shopbop Fashion Director Kate Ciepluch remarked, “Fashion and beauty are inextricably connected, so it seemed fitting to bring them together in an editorial feature.” Click through the slides above to see the iconic looks and pick up your own palette so that you can replicate your favorite look at home.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Classic Prep
Reformation Mark Top, $138.60; Of Two Minds Varsity Jacket, $455; Jenni Kayne Straight Leg Pants, $295; Elizabeth and James Jolt Haircalf Tapered Flats, $185.50, all items available at Shopbop.com

Femme Fatale
Rag & Bone Edita Dress, $495; Alexander Wang Isis Quilted Frame Clutch, $1,050; Low Luv x Erin Wasson Mosaic Cuff, $103.60; Madewell Ice Cluster Necklace, $40.60, all items available at Shopbop.com

Jet-Set Bohemian
Tibi Ruched Long Sleeve Dress, $443; Antik Batik Asi Necklace, $80.50; LD Tuttle The Shaper Over the Knee Boots, $574, all items available at Shopbop.com

London Mod
Jenni Kayne Leather Mini Shift Dress, $995; Alexander Wang Constance Platform Booties, $451.50; Temperley London Royal Clutch, $486.50, all items available at Shopbop.com

The Lady
Ports 1961 Circular Dress, $650; Ports 1961 Chain Embellished Belt, $195, all items available at Shopbop.com

Color Play 5 in 1 Palette, $30, at sephora.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Gorgeous New Year’s Eve Hairstyles

10 Gorgeous New Year’s Eve Hairstyles
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share