Facebook Fashion: Top Brands for Social Networking

You can run, but you cant hide. Were talking about from Facebook, that is. Nowadays, quite literally everybody and their mother (and grandmother) has an account on the mammoth social networking site. Boasting an impressive 400 million users worldwide, it has become an unavoidable global trend, even for you technophobes out there.

Because of the unprecedented success of the site, it is only common sense that companies take advantage of this phenomenon. From Nike to Chanel, fashion brands are creating fan pages in an attempt to better understand their clientele. In addition to getting a better grasp on their target consumer, labels also use Facebook as a means to network, advertise, and market new products. Large global mega-brands like Adidas have fans in the millions (over 2.3 million for Adidas at the moment, to be specific).

Companies also use the popularity of Facebook to offer exclusive first looks at products, such as the high street British store New Look who recently debuted their spring campaign with Taylor Momsen on the social networking site. Other designers hold private exclusive sales for their Facebook users — such is the case with Rachel Roys jewelry collaboration with famed chanteuse Estelle.

With our generation spiraling even deeper into the technological age, theres no knowing what the power of the Internet — or in this case, Facebook, holds for us.

Here are the top 10 most popular fashion fan pages on Facebook, nine of which happen to also be in the shoe business. Now, what is that saying about American culture?

1) Adidas – 2,338,393 Fans

2) Nike – 1,819,821 Fans

3) Puma – 1,343,801 Fans

4) Lacoste – 1,209,995 Fans

5) Burberry – 803,764 Fans

6) Ray-Ban – 772,886 Fans

7) Chanel – 602,076 Fans

8) Gucci – 545,994 Fans

9) Ralph Lauren – 543,022 Fans

10) Ed Hardy – 523,748 Fans

