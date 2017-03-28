Facebook Launches New Stories Feature: How to See Who’s Looking at Your Story

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Facebook launched its own version of Stories, and here’s how you can check who’s viewing them. [Bustle]

Bobbi Brown spoke to Linda Wells about the one beauty trend she hates and why she really left her eponymous line. [The Cut]

Scott Schuman—sorry, The Satorialist—is engaged. [Elle Australia]

This is the new Belgian line you’re about to start seeing everywhere. [Vogue]

A Kraft Mac and Cheese bath bomb exists, so there’s that. [Refinery29]

Alexander Wang‘s new Adidas Originals collection is here and, as you imagined, it’s perfect. [Elle]

How one writer finally outgrew her makeup dependency. [Racked]

Nina Dobrev‘s cat died and we’re sad for her. [Instagram]

Why these female beauty bloggers are refuse to shave, pluck, wax or otherwise hide their facial hair. [Teen Vogue]