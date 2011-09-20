Facebook Plans To Get a Makeover (Sans Needles and Botox)

Since the launch of Google+ back in June of this year, social media giant Facebook has been stepping up their user engagement swag with a wave of newly released features like smart lists and member profile subscriptions over the last few months.

And if that wasn’t enough to compete with Google, USA Today has revealed that Facebook will announce plans for a major site-wide makeover (during its F8 developers conference this week), as well as probably releasing an update to the Facebook iPhone app and unveiling a new iPad app.

In the realm of video-enabled developments, inside sources have hinted that Facebook has been experimenting in video sharing which are “expected to emerge in the coming weeks and could likely shake up the battle over new features that is being waged between Facebook and Google+.”

Looks like Facebook is also getting into the music game by attracting partnerships with free music service sites like the recent British import Spotify, along with MOG, Rdio and a handful of others. For easy access and use of these service sites, Facebook members can simply sign up just by registering through their Facebook account.

With the speculation of another makeover in the works for just about everyone’s favorite website these days, we want to know what kind of changes you would like to see in this upcoming, “new-and-improved” version?

Group video chats? Less advertising? Easier music sharing features?

Let us know in the comments section below!