Facebook’s New ‘Paper’ App Will Let You Create a Profile Using an Anonymous Username

Just in time for its 10th anniversary, it seems like Facebook is looking to shake things up. According to a new article in Bloomberg Businessweek, the social network will be launching a new mobile app called Paper that will allow users to start setting up profiles that contain no actual face or indication of your real name

Right now, Facebook doesn’t allow users to set up profiles without human-like characteristics such as real-sounding name like Jane Doe or John Smith, and the company’s new Paper app will. This means you could set up a profile on Paper with the name “FlowerGirl21” and it would be totally permissible, much like it is on other social channels like Twitter and Instagram.

This news is a major departure from CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s long-standing belief that the whole idea behind Facebook is that it ties together actual people, not anonymous/unknown entities. As Businessweek notes, Zuckerberg once said in an interview that “having two identities for yourself is an example of a lack of integrity.” In other words, historically, he doesn’t believe in having a real-life, embodied version of yourself that is different from your online presence. But anonymous profiles directly contradict with that.

Our guess: in the world of apps like Snapchat—which Facebook tried (and failed) to buy for $3 million—and Whisper, which lets users post messages about their days (what some might call a sort of status update) with complete anonymity, the team over at Facebook seems to understand that perhaps many social media users are longing for less publicity and more privacy.

The obvious concern here: Creepers with access to anonymous profiles will proceed to do very creepy things with the new tool. Facebook seems like a relatively safe space where you (for the most part) know exactly who you’re interacting with, so it’ll be interesting to see whether this new format works.

