Facebook The Movie Starring Justin Timberlake and Jesse Eisenberg

If you saw Adventureland, you know him as the adorably awkward and lovestruck Jesse Eisenberg. If you’ve ever turned on a TV or listened to the radio over the past 20 years, you know him as Justin Timberlake.

Eisenberg and Timberlake have both signed on to star in The Social Network, soon to be referred to primarily as Facebook The Movie. Eisenberg will play Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and Justin Timberlake will play Silicon Valley figure Sean Parker. The movie, which was written by West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, will focus on the company’s early days, those before total world domination.

Would you watch a movie about the internet? Before you say, “probably not” remember, Eisenberg and Timberlake are hot.

